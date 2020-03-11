1 person hurt after 3-car crash in central Las Vegas

One person was hospitalized after a three-car crash in central Las Vegas on Wednesday afternoon.

Police investigate a crash Wednesday, March 11, 2020, at the intersection of West Washington Avenue and MLK Boulevard in Las Vegas. (Adrian Aye-Darko/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas police spokeswoman Alejandra Zambrano said multiple people called to report the crash around 1:15 p.m. at the intersection of Martin Luther King Boulevard and Washington Avenue.

Zambrano said one person was taken to University Medical Center, but she did not know the person’s condition.

Drivers can expect delays in the area. No other information was immediately available.

