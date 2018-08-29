1 person injured, 2 displaced in central Las Vegas house fire

Two people were displaced and a third was hospitalized Tuesday night after a massive house fire in the central valley.

Two people were displaced and a third was hospitalized Tuesday night after a massive house fire near Decatur and Oakey boulevards. (Las Vegas Fire Department)

Two people were displaced and a third was hospitalized Tuesday night after a massive house fire near Decatur and Oakey boulevards. (Las Vegas Fire Department)

Two people were displaced and a third was hospitalized Tuesday night after a massive house fire in the central valley.

The fire started about 7:25 p.m. in the garage of a home on Del Monte Avenue, near Decatur and Oakey boulevards, Las Vegas Fire Department Spokesman Tim Szymanski said.

The residents told firefighters they had just arrived at home when they heard an explosion in the garage and found their vehicle and much of the interior engulfed in flames.

UPDATE: Fire investigators found that a very large amount of gasoline was being stored in the garage. This made for a VERY intense fire which when mixed with water spread & intensified the fire. Firefighters had no knowledge of the stored gasoline. #PIO1News pic.twitter.com/xDMPLsfbvR — Las Vegas FireRescue (@LasVegasFD) August 29, 2018

A neighbor also heard the explosion and saw the fire, Szymanski said, but did not know the residents were not inside. She went into the home and suffered moderate burns while she tried to search for them. She was taken to University Medical Center for treatment.

Firefighters didn’t know that a large amount of gasoline was being stored inside the garage, Szymanski said. As they hosed down the building, the water mixed with the gasoline and started to spread, making the fire larger and more intense.

The fire caused about $200,000 in damage to the home. The American Red Cross was called in to assist the displaced residents, Szymanski said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Contact Max Michor at mmichor@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0365. Follow @MaxMichor on Twitter.