1 person injured, dog killed in central Las Vegas fire

One person was sent to a hospital and a dog died in a fire early Friday in central Las Vegas.

Flames are seen from a second-story apartment at 4264 Silver Dollar Ave. in central Las Vegas early Friday, Oct. 4, 2019. (Las Vegas Fire Department)

One person was cut by broken glass and a dog died in a fire in an apartment building at 4264 Silver Dollar Ave.in central Las Vegas early Friday, Oct. 4, 2019. (Las Vegas Fire Department)

The fire was reported about 2 a.m. at an apartment building at 4264 Silver Dollar Ave., near West Sahara Avenue and South Arville Street, according to Las Vegas Fire Department spokesman Tim Szymanski is a news release.

Flames were coming out of a second-story apartment in the eight-unit building when firefighters arrived.

One person was taken to University Medical Center after being cut by broken glass.

An occupant told investigators they started cooking with grease and they fell asleep while waiting for it to warm up. They awoke to find the kitchen on fire, Szymanski said.

The family of two adults and four children escaped from the gutted apartment. One of their dogs died from smoke inhalation, he said.

The apartment directly below sustained water damage. Five adults and seven children in that unit also were displaced.

The American Red Cross is assisting the 18 people.

Damage was estimated at $75,000.

