1 person injured, dog killed in southeast Las Vegas house fire

A person was injured and a dog died in a house fire Tuesday morning in the southeast valley, the Clark County Fire Department reported.

Firefighters were called about 3:45 a.m. to 5654 Missouri Ave., near the intersection of Boulder Highway and East Tropicana Avenue, where one side of a one-story home was on fire, the department wrote in a release Tuesday morning.

All of the occupants made it out of the home before firefighters arrived, but animals were still inside, the department was told. One of the occupants was cut by glass trying to leave the house, but was not hospitalized.

Inside, the fire department found a dog that had died, the release said.

The fire was extinguished by 4:20 a.m., the release said.

The cause and origin of the fire was undetermined as of 10 a.m. Tuesday, the department wrote. The American Red Cross assisted one adult and five juveniles who were displaced by the fire.

5654 Missouri Ave., las vegas, nv