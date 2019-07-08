1 person injured in 5-vehicle crash in northeast Las Vegas

Lanes were blocked at the intersection as officers investigated the crash, police said.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

One person was injured in a crash involving five vehicles in northeast Las Vegas on Monday afternoon, police said.

The crash occurred at Nellis Boulevard and Owens Avenue at 12:11 p.m., and one person was taken to University Medical Center, according to Metropolitan Police Department spokesman Officer Larry Hadfield.

Lanes were blocked at the intersection as officers investigated the crash, Hadfield said.

No further details were immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

