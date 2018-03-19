1 person injured in central Las Vegas rollover

Las Vegas police are investigating a Monday morning rollover crash that left one person injured in the central valley.

Clark County firefighters have flipped over an SUV that was involved in a rollover Monday morning at Flamingo Road near Jones Boulevard. (Max Michor/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas police and Clark County firefighters are on the scene of a rollover crash Monday morning at Flamingo Road near Jones Boulevard. (Max Michor/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas police are investigating a Monday morning rollover crash that left one person injured in the central valley.

The crash was called in just before 5 a.m. on Flamingo Road near Jones Boulevard. Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Isaac Auten said about 6 a.m. the circumstances of the crash were unclear.

At the scene, Clark County firefighters inspected an SUV sitting on its roof. The vehicle caught fire after the crash, and a light pole was damaged.

One person was hospitalized with minor injuries after the rollover, Auten said. Police continue to investigate.

Police briefly shut down westbound Flamingo Road just east of Jones while police investigated, but the road has since reopened.

Contact Max Michor at 702-383-0365 or mmichor@reviewjournal.com. Follow @MaxMichor on Twitter.

Flamingo Road, Jones Boulevard Las Vegas, Nevada