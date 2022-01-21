1 person injured in planned demolition of US 95 bridge
Las Vegas police and highway patrol were responding to the collapsed bridge.
A bridge collapsed on U.S. Highway 95 near Eastern Avenue Thursday afternoon, authorities confirmed.
Ashlee Wellman with Nevada Highway Patrol confirmed that a bridge collapsed in that area. Las Vegas Fire Department spokesman Tim Szymanski said one person was injured.
A Nevada Department of Transportation project involved a planned demolishment of a bridge at the intersection, and the project had closed Eastern Avenue, Szymanski said. The Fire Department then received a report of a collapse in the area and that a person was trapped.
It appeared, he said, based on preliminary information, that a single person was injured and was complaining at the scene of back pain. He said workplace safety officials were notified.
Metropolitan Police Department units were responding.
NDOT said they were aware one employee was injured, and was being treated for his injuries.
“We do not have details yet as to the extent of those injuries and are working to get updates in real time,” said Justin Hopkins, NDOT spokesman.
Crews have been demolishing the southbound section of the Eastern Avenue overpass as part of its $40 million US 95 viaduct replacement and retrofit work.
Eastern has been closed to vehicle and pedestrians traffic under that bridge since Monday and traffic on U.S. 95 has been shifted.
The road had been scheduled to reopen late Tuesday night.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Contact David Wilson at dwilson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @davidwilson_RJ on Twitter.