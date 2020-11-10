57°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
logo-phone logo-tablet logo-pc
Local Las Vegas

1 person killed, 2 injured in crash on US 95

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 10, 2020 - 4:57 am
 
Updated November 10, 2020 - 8:14 am

A woman was killed killed and two other people suffered injuries in a two-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 95 at North Decatur Boulevard early Tuesday.

The woman who died at the scene had been a passenger in a black Jaguar that had rolled about 4 a.m. while northbound on U.S. 95 at Decatur. She and another passenger had returned to the vehicle to collect belongings when the Jaguar was hit broadside by a Ford F-150 pickup, said Nevada Highway Patrol Trooper Travis Smaka.

The other passenger in the Jaguar was taken to University Medical Center in critical condition while the driver of the Ford suffered minor injuries.

A photo tweeted out by the NHP showed the Jaguar flipped on its roof.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Woman arrested in daughters’ deaths: Organs ‘worth a lot of money’
Woman arrested in daughters’ deaths: Organs ‘worth a lot of money’
2
Las Vegas housing market ‘going nuts’ despite pandemic
Las Vegas housing market ‘going nuts’ despite pandemic
3
‘Male juvenile’ arrested in Circus Circus shooting
‘Male juvenile’ arrested in Circus Circus shooting
4
Nevada state Senate race flips, candidates extend leads
Nevada state Senate race flips, candidates extend leads
5
Popular Halloween attraction fined for COVID safety violations
Popular Halloween attraction fined for COVID safety violations
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST