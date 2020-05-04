1 person killed in fire at east Las Vegas house
One person died in a fire at a vacant house in east Las Vegas early Monday, according to fire officials.
One person died in a fire at a vacant house in east Las Vegas early Monday, according to fire officials.
Crews were called to 1700 Howard Dr. at 5 a.m. and arrived to find smoke and flames coming from the roof of a single-story house.
A deceased person was found inside, according to Las Vegas Fire Department spokesman Tim Szymanski.
Witnesses at the scenesaid the home was vacant and frequented by squatters. It was the second fire there in three weeks.
All lanes of Eastern Avenue between Oakey Boulevard St. Louis Avenue were closed in the area.
There were no reported injuries to firefighters.
In a previous version of the story, the Las Vegas Fire Department provided an incorrect address for the house.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Contact Glenn Puit by email at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.