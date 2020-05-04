1 person killed in fire at east Las Vegas house

One person died in a fire at a vacant house in east Las Vegas early Monday, according to fire officials.

Fatal house fire in east Las Vegas, Monday, May 4, 2020. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Firefighters and police at a fire that killed one person at a boarded-up house at 1700 Howard Dr. on Monday, May 4, 2020. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

One person was found dead after a fire at vacant house at 1700 Howard Dr. in east Las Vegas, Monday, May 4, 2020. (Las Vegas Fire Department)

Firefighters begin inspection of a vacant house at 1700 Howard Dr. after flames were extinguished on Monday, May 4, 2020. One person was found deceased inside the house. (Las Vegas Fire Department)

Flames come from a boarded-up house at 1700 Howard Dr. on Monday, May 4, 2020. One person was found deceased inside the residence. (Las Vegas Fire Department)

Crews were called to 1700 Howard Dr. at 5 a.m. and arrived to find smoke and flames coming from the roof of a single-story house.

A deceased person was found inside, according to Las Vegas Fire Department spokesman Tim Szymanski.

Witnesses at the scenesaid the home was vacant and frequented by squatters. It was the second fire there in three weeks.

All lanes of Eastern Avenue between Oakey Boulevard St. Louis Avenue were closed in the area.

There were no reported injuries to firefighters.

In a previous version of the story, the Las Vegas Fire Department provided an incorrect address for the house.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

