1 person killed in shooting northwest of downtown Las Vegas

One person died Tuesday afternoon in a shooting northwest of downtown Las Vegas, police said.

Las Vegas police investigate a homicide at Kensington Suites northwest of downtown Las Vegas on Tuesday, January 16, 2018. (Mike Shoro/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas police said a man shot and killed another man after a dispute over loud music Tuesday afternoon northwest of downtown.

“It seems like a very weird issue that they had going on,” Metropolitan Police Department Capt. Robert Plummer said.

Police said the two men fought in the parking lot of Kensington Suites, 2200 W. Bonanza Road, near Rancho Drive. About 3:15 p.m., Metro said, one of the men pulled a handgun and shot the other multiple times.

Plummer, with Metro’s homicide and sex crimes bureau, said a witness who saw the fight and tried to help the injured man called 911.

He said police were interviewing the shooter Tuesday evening; the other man died at University Medical Center about a half hour after he was shot. Plummer said police didn’t think the man killed was armed.

The shooter handed his gun off to a witness before entering his apartment at the complex.

”He was not related at all. He just happened to be someone that witnessed what happened,” Plummer said.

Police called the shooter out of the apartment and detained him.

The man killed didn’t live at the complex but he often visited, Lt. Dan McGrath said. It was unclear Tuesday evening whether the men knew each other before the dispute.

Standing across from the apartment complex Tuesday afternoon, three women cried and embraced.

“This is sad, dude,” one woman wailed.

The Clark County coroner’s office will release the deceased’s identity once his family is notified.

His death marks the seventh homicide investigated within Clark County and the sixth investigated by Metro in 2018.

