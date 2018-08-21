1 person unaccounted for in central Las Vegas fire

Crews found a house engulfed in flames about 3:30 a.m. on the 6500 block of Brooks Avenue, near Torrey Pines Drive and Cheyenne Avenue.

An early morning fire on Tuesday, Aug. 21, 2018, destroyed a house on the 6500 block of Brooks Avenue, near Cheyenne Avenue and Torrey Pines Drive. (Las Vegas Fire & Rescue)

One person is unaccounted for in an early Tuesday fire that destroyed a central Las Vegas home.

Crews found a house engulfed in flames about 3:20 a.m. on the 6500 block of Brooks Avenue, near Torrey Pines Drive and Cheyenne Avenue, according to Las Vegas Fire Department spokesman Tim Szymanski.

At about 3:40 a.m. Szymanski reported that two more fire engines were called to the scene after part of the roof collapsed.

The bulk of the fire had been extinguished by about 4:15, but the house was destroyed, Szymanski said. One person lives in the home, but as of 5 a.m. firefighters didn’t know their whereabouts.

Szymanski said it was unclear if the person was out when the house caught fire or if they were still inside the home.

6500 block of Brooks Avenue, near Torrey Pines Drive and Cheyenne Avenue Las Vegas, Nevada