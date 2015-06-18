1 pulled from central valley house fire

A person was being treated for smoke inhalation Thursday afternoon after being pulled out of a burning house in the central valley, according to the Las Vegas Fire Department.

Crews were called about 3:30 p.m. to the blaze in the 6500 block of Villa Mesa Drive, near the intersection of Torrey Pines Drive and Washington Avenue, the department said on Twitter.

Two people were in the house and one had to be pulled out, the fire department said. The blaze was out about 5 p.m.

The person suffering from smoke inhalation was treated and released, the fire department said.

The extent of the damage caused by the fire was not immediately available.

