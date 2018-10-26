1 robbery suspect in custody, 1 eludes police in east Las Vegas

One suspected robber is in custody but another suspect eluded police during an hourslong search Friday morning in an east valley neighborhood.
About 4:30 a.m., police stopped a vehicle near Nellis Boulevard and Sahara Avenue that they believed was involved in a robbery, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Jason Johansson said.
One of the suspected robbers was taken into custody, but a second fled on foot and ran into a nearby neighborhood, Johansson said.
Officers set up a perimeter around the area and searched for the suspect for about two hours, but were unable to find the person.
About 6:30 a.m., police pulled down the crime scene tape blocking off an entrance to the neighborhood on Links Street. During the search, an ambulance and fire truck stood ready at a nearby strip mall, where officers were seen speaking to a woman in handcuffs.
Robbery detectives are investigating, Johansson said.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
