1 robbery suspect in custody, 1 eludes police in east Las Vegas

One suspected robber is in custody but another suspect eluded police during an hourslong search Friday morning in an east valley neighborhood.

Las Vegas police blocked access to part of an east valley neighborhood early Friday, Oct. 26, 2018, near East Sahara Avenue and Links Street as they looked for a robbery suspect. (Max Michor)

About 4:30 a.m., police stopped a vehicle near Nellis Boulevard and Sahara Avenue that they believed was involved in a robbery, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Jason Johansson said.

One of the suspected robbers was taken into custody, but a second fled on foot and ran into a nearby neighborhood, Johansson said.

Officers set up a perimeter around the area and searched for the suspect for about two hours, but were unable to find the person.

About 6:30 a.m., police pulled down the crime scene tape blocking off an entrance to the neighborhood on Links Street. During the search, an ambulance and fire truck stood ready at a nearby strip mall, where officers were seen speaking to a woman in handcuffs.

Robbery detectives are investigating, Johansson said.

