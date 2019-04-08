1-year-old boy’s pool death ruled accidental drowning

A Clark County Coroner and Medical Examiner vehicle parked at headquarters at 1704 Pinto Lane in Las Vegas on Thursday, Sept. 28, 2017. Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

The death of a 1-year-old boy who fell into a pool Saturday afternoon in northwest Las Vegas has been ruled an accident by the Clark County coroner’s office.

Liam Martinez’s cause of death was determined to be “drowning,” the coroner’s office said.

Liam was found unresponsive in a pool at a home on the 1900 block of Smith Street, near West Lake Mead Boulevard, about 2:40 p.m. Saturday, Las Vegas police have said.

He was rushed to University Medical Center, where he died.

Las Vegas police Lt. Allen Larson urged pool owners to be cautious. “As pool season approaches, it’s important to remind all parents and caretakers of small children of the importance of utilizing proper safety and an abundance of caution when it comes to small small children in the area of pools and hot tubs,” he said.

A day prior to Liam’s drowning, another 1-year-old had fallen into a pool on the 4700 block of Millbrook Court, near West Tropicana Avenue and South Rainbow Boulevard. The child was pulled from the water and was breathing when taken to the medical center for treatment.

The toddler’s condition was not known Monday.

