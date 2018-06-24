1-year-old died after stove fell on him in northeast Las Vegas

The boy’s mother told police a stove fell on him about 6:50 p.m. May 27 at 5370 E. Craig Road, Metropolitan Police Department spokesman Jay Rivera said.

A 1-year-old boy died last month after a stove fell on top of him in the northeast valley, officials said.

The boy died at University Medical Center.

He was Lukas Smith of Las Vegas, according to the Clark County coroner’s office. He died of traumatic asphyxia and his death was ruled an accident.

A Clark County Division of Family Services report showed the organization had no prior history with Lukas or his family.

No arrests were made, but the boy’s siblings were placed with his father while officials investigated, Rivera said earlier this month.

A GoFundMe page was set up in his name to cover funeral and moving expenses.

Messages seeking comment from the fundraising page organizers were not returned.

