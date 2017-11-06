10-12 acre fire burning at Clark County Wetlands Park

Firefighters from the Clark County Fire Department and the Bureau of Land Management are battling a blaze at theClark County Wetlands Park.

Smoke and flames are visible at the Clark County Wetlands Park near Sam Boyd Stadium on Monday, Nov. 6, 2017, in Las Vegas. The fire spans about 3-5 acres in a part of the park that poses minimal danger to nearby structures. Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

About 10-12 acres of Clark County Wetlands Park near Sam Boyd Stadium were charred by a brush fire on Monday, Nov. 6, 2017, in Las Vegas. Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal @Vegas88s

Smoke and flames visible from the edge of a Nov. 5 brush fire at the Clark County Wetlands Park. (Max Michor/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Smoke and flames visible from the edge of a Nov. 5 brush fire at the Clark County Wetlands Park. (Camille Thevenot/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Large plumes of smoke and fire blanketed the sky Monday morning in the eastern Las Vegas Valley as firefighters worked to contain a blaze at the Clark County Wetlands Park.

The large brush fire, spanning nearly 12 acres, was first reported about 3:40 a.m. by multiple drivers. Crews from the Clark County Fire Department and the Bureau of Land Management responded to the fire burning on undeveloped land near Sam Boyd Stadium, according to the Fire Department.

The fire was inaccessible to fire engines, prompting BLM to bring in hand crews to fight the brush fire on the ground. If crews fail to extinguish the fire, Deputy Fire Chief Roy Session predicted it would burn itself out before reaching roadways.

“It’s naturally contained” and poses minimal danger to nearby structures, he said.

The cause of the blaze wasn’t immediately clear, but Session said brush fires break out “all the time” at the Wetlands Park, and don’t pose much danger to residents other than “some ugly smoke.”

