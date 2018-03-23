10 best things to do in Las Vegas this weekend — Mar. 23-25

Gardar Thor Cortes (as the Phantom) and Meghan Picerno (as Christine Daae) star in "Love Never Dies," the "Phantom of the Opera" sequel opening March 20 at The Smith Center.

Starbucks Crystal Ball Frappuccino (Courtesy Starbucks)

Chris Stapleton performs at the Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival on Saturday, June 11, 2016, in Manchester, Tenn. (Photo by Wade Payne/Invision/AP)

Chris Stapleton performs "Broken Halos" at the 51st annual CMA Awards at the Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2017, in Nashville, Tenn. (Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

Grab a bite

Pizza Rock, 201 N. Third St., is going mellow with the new Acoustic Sunday Brunch from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Bottomless mimosas and sangria are $15 and Italian bloody marys $10. Food choices include the Pizza Rock Benedict, $12, and breakfast potato skins, $10.

Get a drink

Starbucks has officially released its “Crystal Ball Frappuccino” and it’s sure to brighten up your Instagram feed. The drink is topped with peach-flavored whipped cream that’s sprinkled with one of three colored candy gems, all signifying a different “fortune.” It’s only available through Monday. Read more about the “Crystal Ball Frappuccino.”

See a show

“Love Never Dies, ” the sequel to “Phantom of the Opera,” provides an undeniable feast for the eyes and, occasionally, for the ears. The true star of “Love Never Dies” is unquestionably scenic and costume designer Gabriela Tylesova with her spectacular smoke-and-mirrors sets and opulent costumes. See “Love Never Dies” at 7:30 p.m. at The Smith Center. Read the full review here.

Rock out

Chris Stapleton has penned hits with pop stars, opened for Guns N’ Roses and, in an obvious career highlight, had a song he wrote featured on the soundtrack of “Alvin and the Chipmunks: The Road Chip.” He’s a songwriter. Yet, with his outlaw country roots, he resonates with traditionalists. See Chris Stapleton at 8 p.m. Friday at MGM Grand Garden Arena. Find out more about Chris Stapleton.

Downtown

Harry Potter Week at the Discovery Children’s Museum kicks off on Saturday. Events include a wand, spectacles and broomstick design, a sorting ceremony, house tie and mascot mask creation, a tall tales read-aloud from “The Tales of Beedle the Bard ” and much more. See more downtown events.

Lights FC

Lights FC will play their first regular season home game against Reno 1868 FC, named the Silver State Cup by fan vote. Home games at Cashman Field include llama petting for the kiddos, food trucks and more. The game starts at 7 p.m.

Watch parties

Though most of the party action took place during the first and second rounds, casinos and bars around the valley are still celebrating March Madness. From buckets of beer to huge HDTVs, these parties are a basketball fan’s paradise. Here’s a list of parties throughout the valley.

Bluegrass

The grass is bluer at Centennial Hills Park — at least at Saturday’s free Las Vegas Bluegrass Festival. Run Boy Run, the Blue Canyon Boys, Trout Steak Revival and David Luning lead the musical lineup. Check out the fest from 2 to 8 p.m. Saturday at 7101 N. Buffalo Drive.

Nevada Women’s Film Festival

Given everything that’s transpired over the past year, there’s never been a better time to be in the women’s film festival business. “I do feel like we’re right on time here with our festival,” said the festival’s founder Nikki Corda. “We’re giving back to the community, and I’d love people to take that from the festival — that it’s another way to see great art and great culture and be exposed to films that you would never otherwise get to see.” This year’s festival runs through Sunday at Eclipse Theaters. Find out more about the Nevada Women’s Film Festival.

Pop-up produce

Local aeroponic farmers Urban Seed will hold a pop-up produce market from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday at the Arts District’s Vesta Coffee Roasters, 1114 S. Casino Center Blvd.