10 best things to do in Las Vegas this weekend — Mar. 30-31

Fans celebrate a goal by the Las Vegas Lights FC against Reno 1868 FC during the first half of the United Soccer League game at Cashman Field in Las Vegas, Saturday, March 24, 2018. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Las Vegas Lights FC midfielder Carlos Alvarez, center, jumps over obstacles during team practice at Cashman Field on Thursday, March 29, 2018, in Las Vegas. Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

(MB Steak)

Singer-songwriter Jewel has numerous local ties, including a home at Lake Las Vegas and a youth organization, the Inspiring Children Foundation. (Wynn Las Vegas)

Tye Sheridan as Wade in "Ready Player One." (Warner Bros. Pictures)

Grab a bite

Several Las Vegas restaurants will offer special dishes for Passover from Friday through April 7.

Among them are MB Steak at the Hard Rock Hotel, which will serve braised brisket with roasted carrots, marble potatoes and horseradish gremolata, $32. See three other restaurants that will serve Passover meals.

Get a drink

It’s big. It’s boozy. And there’s enough of it for you and seven of your closest friends.

The 8 Man Milkshake at Gold Spike’s Fiddlestix restaurant is the shareable version of the six “boozy milkshakes” also offered on the menu. Gather seven friends and give it a try. Find out more about the milkshake at Fiddlestix.

Rock out

Jewel will be performing “Hits, Muses and Mentors,”over two nights at the Encore Theater this weekend.

The concerts reaffirm Jewel’s local ties: She lives in Lake Las Vegas part of the time, works with a youth organization in Southern Nevada and says she’s starting a company with Zappos. See her at 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday at Encore Theater on the Las Vegas Strip. Read more about Jewel.

See a show

On tour in support of its latest album “8,” Incubus returns to The Joint on Friday and Saturday. See the rockers play favorites “Drive,” “Anna Molly” and “Glitterbomb” at 9 p.m. at the Hard Rock Hotel. Tickets are $50.50 to $201; call 888-929-7849.

Catch a movie

“Ready Player One’s” massive battle scene with trademarks colliding like rarely before has taken an early lead for biggest geek-out of the year. It’s like “The Lego Movie” only with more heart — and more joyous thrills, depending on how well you know your movie, music and video game history. Read the full review.

Lights FC

Lights FC will play again this weekend, this time against Swope Park FC. After a 1-1 draw against Reno 1868 FC last week, the Lights are technically undefeated through 2 games this season. Zappos Tailgate will begin at Cashman at 5:30 p.m. and the first 5,000 fans will receive a 2018 team poster.

Golden Knights

The final home game of the season for the Golden Knights will be Saturday against the San Jose Sharks. The Golden Knights could clinch the Pacific division (and home ice for the playoffs) with a win. Fans attending get a panoramic photo from opening night. You also can catch them facing the St. Louis Blues Friday night.

March Madness

The Final Four is upon us! Michigan will play the Fighting Sister Jeans (or Loyola-Chicago) at 3 p.m. Saturday and top seeds Kansas and Villanova will play at 5:50 p.m. Check out bars, restaurants and casinos around Las Vegas offering March Madness specials.

Harry Potter party

To wrap up Harry Potter Week, Discovery Children’s Museum will host the adults-only Party That Must Not Be Named 7-9 p.m. Saturday.

Guests 21 and older are invited to channel their inner wizards with a Harry Potter-themed costume contest and Potter trivia as they enjoy appetizers and adult beverages.

Tickets are $35, $20 for museum members, with proceeds benefiting the museum as well as Communities in Schools of Nevada. discoverykidslv.org

Wine walk

If the idea of tasting at least 15 wines at a family-friendly festival appeals to you, then the proceeds going to charity will make it even sweeter.

The wine walk to benefit New Vista, a nonprofit that helps people with disabilities, is set for 7-10 p.m. Friday at Downtown Summerlin. And if you don’t like wine, craft beer and cocktails will be available.

Tickets are $30 online or $35 at the door. Each dollar spent goes to the Las Vegas nonprofit. Learn more about the wine walk.