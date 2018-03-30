10 best things to do in Las Vegas this weekend — Mar. 30-31

Grab a bite
Several Las Vegas restaurants will offer special dishes for Passover from Friday through April 7.
Among them are MB Steak at the Hard Rock Hotel, which will serve braised brisket with roasted carrots, marble potatoes and horseradish gremolata, $32. See three other restaurants that will serve Passover meals.
Get a drink
It’s big. It’s boozy. And there’s enough of it for you and seven of your closest friends.
The 8 Man Milkshake at Gold Spike’s Fiddlestix restaurant is the shareable version of the six “boozy milkshakes” also offered on the menu. Gather seven friends and give it a try. Find out more about the milkshake at Fiddlestix.
Rock out
Jewel will be performing “Hits, Muses and Mentors,”over two nights at the Encore Theater this weekend.
The concerts reaffirm Jewel’s local ties: She lives in Lake Las Vegas part of the time, works with a youth organization in Southern Nevada and says she’s starting a company with Zappos. See her at 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday at Encore Theater on the Las Vegas Strip. Read more about Jewel.
See a show
On tour in support of its latest album “8,” Incubus returns to The Joint on Friday and Saturday. See the rockers play favorites “Drive,” “Anna Molly” and “Glitterbomb” at 9 p.m. at the Hard Rock Hotel. Tickets are $50.50 to $201; call 888-929-7849.
Catch a movie
“Ready Player One’s” massive battle scene with trademarks colliding like rarely before has taken an early lead for biggest geek-out of the year. It’s like “The Lego Movie” only with more heart — and more joyous thrills, depending on how well you know your movie, music and video game history. Read the full review.
Lights FC
Lights FC will play again this weekend, this time against Swope Park FC. After a 1-1 draw against Reno 1868 FC last week, the Lights are technically undefeated through 2 games this season. Zappos Tailgate will begin at Cashman at 5:30 p.m. and the first 5,000 fans will receive a 2018 team poster.
Golden Knights
The final home game of the season for the Golden Knights will be Saturday against the San Jose Sharks. The Golden Knights could clinch the Pacific division (and home ice for the playoffs) with a win. Fans attending get a panoramic photo from opening night. You also can catch them facing the St. Louis Blues Friday night.
March Madness
The Final Four is upon us! Michigan will play the Fighting Sister Jeans (or Loyola-Chicago) at 3 p.m. Saturday and top seeds Kansas and Villanova will play at 5:50 p.m. Check out bars, restaurants and casinos around Las Vegas offering March Madness specials.
Harry Potter party
To wrap up Harry Potter Week, Discovery Children’s Museum will host the adults-only Party That Must Not Be Named 7-9 p.m. Saturday.
Guests 21 and older are invited to channel their inner wizards with a Harry Potter-themed costume contest and Potter trivia as they enjoy appetizers and adult beverages.
Tickets are $35, $20 for museum members, with proceeds benefiting the museum as well as Communities in Schools of Nevada. discoverykidslv.org
Wine walk
If the idea of tasting at least 15 wines at a family-friendly festival appeals to you, then the proceeds going to charity will make it even sweeter.
The wine walk to benefit New Vista, a nonprofit that helps people with disabilities, is set for 7-10 p.m. Friday at Downtown Summerlin. And if you don’t like wine, craft beer and cocktails will be available.
Tickets are $30 online or $35 at the door. Each dollar spent goes to the Las Vegas nonprofit. Learn more about the wine walk.