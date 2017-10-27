10 Halloween attractions and haunted houses in Las Vegas

Julian Carrabis, at Trippy the Clown scares Morian Gutierrez and Amritjeet Raju in the Fright Dome at Adventuresome in the Circus Circus hotel-casino on Sunday Oct. 16, 2016. (Bill Hughes/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Freakling Bros.: Trilogy of Terror

Open 7 p.m.-midnight Fri.-Tue. at Grand Canyon Shopping Center, 4245 S. Grand Canyon Drive. Featuring Gates of Hell (no one younger than 17 admitted), $17; Coven of 13 and Castle Vampyre, $15; $39 for all three attractions. freaklingbros.com

Fright Dome

Open 7 p.m.-midnight Fri.-Tue. at Circus Circus. Featuring six haunted houses, including Zombie City, Happy Hell-days and Lights Out, scare zones, rides and more. On select dates, general-admission tickets are $37.95-$49.95, $57.95-$69.95 for fast pass and $89.95-$99.95 for VIP; private tours are available. Not recommended for children 12 and younger. frightdome.com

HallOVeen

Open 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. Fri.-Sat. and 5:30-9 p.m. Sun.-Tue. at Opportunity Village, 6300 W. Oakey Blvd. Features Forest Express Ghost Train, Cheyenne’s Enchanted Carousel, the Haunted Adventure, treat stations, entertainment, crafts and more. Tickets are $10-$12. A passport with entry and unlimited rides is $19-$22. Ages 2 and younger are free. halloveen.com

Haunted Harvest

Open 5-9 p.m. Fri.-Sun. at Springs Preserve, 333 S. Valley View Blvd. Features trick-or-treat stations, carnival games, entertainment a petting zoo, crafts and more. Admission is $8, ages 2 and younger are free. springspreserve.org

Hallow-Reef

Open 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Fri.-Sat. and 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Sun. at Shark Reef Aquarium at Mandalay Bay. For Community Day on Fri., costumed kids 12 and younger receive candy and free admission, and ages 17 and older will receive free admission for blood donations to the United Blood Services booth on-site Fri. On Sat.-Sun., ages 12 and younger in costume will receive half-off general admission. General admission $19-$25; $17-$22 for Nevada residents. mandalaybay.com; 702-632-4555

Las Vegas Haunts

Open 6:30-10 p.m. Sun.-Mon., 6:30 p.m.-midnight Fri., Sat. and Tue. at Meadows mall, 4300 Meadows Lane. Featuring Hotel Fear and Asylum, $15-$20 per attraction or $25-$35 for both. lasvegashaunts.com

Bonnie Screams

Open 6:30 p.m.-midnight Fri.-Tue. at Bonnie Springs Ranch, 1 Gunfighter Lane, Blue Diamond Old Nevada, located six miles past the Red Rock Visitor Center, off Charleston Boulevard. Features four haunted houses, a haunted trail, the Zombie Paintball Bus and more. Tickets for the attraction are $30; Zombie Paintball Express is $30. bonniescreams.net

Halloweenville

Wet ’n’ Wild Las Vegas will have a Halloween attraction, featuring haunted train rides, a laser swamp, dance parties and more, 5:30-10 p.m. Fri.-Sat. and 5:30-9 p.m. Sun.-Tue. at Wet ’n’ Wild, 7055 S. Fort Apache Road, $12, $8 for season pass holders, ages 2 and younger are free. lasvegashalloweenville.com

Halloween Town

Featuring rides, games, attractions and more, 4-9:30 p.m. Fri., Mon.-Tue. And 11 a.m.-9:30 p.m. Sat.-Sun. At 510 S. Rampart Blvd. and 7455 S. Rainbow Blvd., $20 for an all-day wristband, $1 per ticket (2-4 tickets per ride), $20 for family pack of 25 tickets. lvpumpkinpatch.com

Sin City Halloween

In the Fremont East entertainment district, along Fremont Street from Sixth to Eighth Street. A Sin City Halloween Costume Welcome Party at 10 p.m. Fri. at Turmeric Flavors of India, 700 E. Fremont St., free. On Sat., the 5k run to benefit Miracle League Las Vegas starts at 6 p.m. and entry fees are $15-$35. The parade begins at 8:30 p.m. The scary car show and block party will be 9 p.m.-midnight. For a schedule and guest appearances, visit sincityhalloween.com.