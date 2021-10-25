10 places to trick-or-treat in Las Vegas, Henderson

This Halloween, discover 10 options for safe trick-or-treating and other family-friendly celebrations across the Las Vegas Valley.

(Getty Images)

Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal @rookie__rae

Mary McClellan, left, and Heidi Wade of TR Realty outfitted their trunk with ghosts and jack-o’-lanterns for Trunk or Treat. (Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review)

Boo-tacular

Through Oct. 31

Chuck E. Cheese hosts games, goodies, free game play for kids in costume, a new show and candy provided by Chupa Chups starting at 6:00 p.m. every night now through Oct. 31.

Visit Chuck E. Cheese in costume on Friday and Saturday for a chance to compete and win prizes in the 7 p.m. costume contest, judged by Chuck E. himself.

Chuck E. Cheese will open two hours early on Halloween morning for a sensory-friendly experience. Sugar-free candy will be provided for kids in costume.

Haunted in the Desert

Oct. 28 through Oct. 30

Haunted In the Desert returns for another year. An old western ghost town comes alive for a spook-tacular drive-thru experience that is fun for all ages from 6 to 9 p.m. for three nights. No tricks — just treats! Free souvenir bag of candy for children under 12.

Oct. 29

Haunted Harvest

Oct 29-31

If you love Halloween but have little ones or just really don’t want to mingle with goblins and ghouls, you won’t want to miss the Haunted Harvest at Springs Preserve, 333 S. Valley View Blvd. From 5 to 9 p.m. Friday through Sunday, it’ll be packed with themed trick-or-treat stations, street vendors with ghostly grub, live entertainment and activities. It’s all outdoors and at reduced capacity, and masks, Halloween and otherwise, are recommended (although no full-face masks for those 18 and older). Tickets, $9, will be sold only in advance, and only online. Parking is free, with overflow at Meadows Mall. 333 S. Valley View Blvd. springspreserve.org

Heidi Knapp Rinella

HallowReef

Oct. 29-31

Celebrate spooky season at Shark Reef Aquarium’s “Hallow Reef” at Mandalay Bay from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The exhibit (3950 Las Vegas Blvd. South) will transform into an interactive Halloween experience adding tricks and treats at every corner, welcoming all ghouls and goblins to show off their Halloween spirit with the most unique land and sea creatures.

Admission is $5.00 at the Shark Reef Aquarium Box Office for children 12 years old and under donning a costume and complimentary trick or treating candy is available.

Children must be accompanied by a ticketed adult and reservations are recommended in advance.

Oct. 30

Hat-trick-or-treat

The UNLV Skatin’ Rebels are skating into Halloween weekend with hat-trick or treat celebrations at City National Arena.

Trunk or Treat in the City National Arena parking lot is 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. with complimentary snacks, food and drinks, costume contests and official Rebel Hockey merchandise giveaways.

Safe-tacular and BOOster Seat Bonanza

The Annual Halloween Safe-tacular and BOOster Seat Bonanza returns to UMC Children’s Hospital (800 Hope Place) on October 30 from 9 a.m. to noon.

The festive, trunk-or-treat style event will offer goodie bags with treats while supplies last as well as pedestrian safety gear and education.

In addition to Halloween treats, free child booster seats will be available for qualifying families while supplies last on a first-come, first-served basis. Children must be present to qualify.

Oct. 31

Fergusons Downtown

From 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Fergusons Downtown (1028 E. Fremont St.), Future Makers and Tofu Tees will host trick-or-treat bag crafts, a trick-or-treat scavenger hunt, face painting, and more. A donation of $10 is suggested.

Town Scary

Town Square turns Town SCARY and children of all ages are invited to bring bags or baskets and trick-or-treat at participating stores and restaurants from 4 to 7 p.m. Event is free.

Halloween Ghost Walk

The District will host its annual Halloween Ghost Walk sponsored by Mix 94.1 from 4 to 7 p.m. on Main Street by The Courtyard at The District (2240 Village Walk Dr.)

Dress up for an evening filled with trick-or-treating, costume contests, and spooktacular jams.

Participating retailers will be waiting with bowls full of candy so be sure to stop by every one of them!

Container Park

Container Park welcomes costumed kids for an evening of trick-or-treating.

Guests can go tenant-to-tenant for special gifts and candy from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. followed by a complimentary sunset screening on The Lawn of “Hocus Pocus.”

Celebrate Día de los Muertos with mariachi entertainment from 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. provided by the Las Vegas Academy of the Arts.

Entry is free, costumes are encouraged.

Contact Janna Karel at jkarel@reviewjournal.com. Follow @jannainprogress on Twitter.