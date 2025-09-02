10 vehicles hit debris on Las Vegas freeway after multi-car crash

Police say 10 vehicles hit debris on a Las Vegas freeway Tuesday morning after a multi-car crash.

Several vehicles were involved in a crash on a Las Vegas freeway early Tuesday morning, according to authorities.

The Nevada Highway Patrol says the crash occurred at about 4:57 a.m. on northbound I-11 between Valley View and Rancho.

According to police, the crash initially involved three vehicles.

From there, police say “about 10 vehicles were involved in striking debris in the roadway.”

NHP stated that a driveshaft was in the roadway that was struck.

One person was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries, authorities said.

Travel lanes in the area were impacted while crews worked to clear the scene.