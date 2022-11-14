10-year-old boy reported missing in northwest Las Vegas

Las Vegas police are looking for a 10-year-old boy who went missing Sunday morning.

Josiah Collins (Metropolitan Police Department)

Josiah Collins is 4 feet tall and 65 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen around 7:40 a.m. on Sunday on the 2700 block of North Rainbow Boulevard, near West Smoke Ranch Road, according to a statement from the Metropolitan Police Department.

Anyone with information may contact Metro at 702-828-2907 or at missingpersons@lvmpd.com.

