10-year-old Las Vegas boy reported missing is found

A 10-year-old boy reported missing after he was last seen Saturday has been found, the Metropolitan Police Department said Wednesday.

Darius Williams (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Darius Williams was reported missing Monday night after not being seen since about 6 p.m. Saturday near Twain Avenue and Maryland Parkway, the Metropolitan Police Department said.

He has since been found, according to an email from the department sent about 8:30 a.m. Wednesday.

On Tuesday, police spokesman Larry Hadfield said “why the child wasn’t reported (missing) earlier is under investigation.”

Further information was not immediately available.

