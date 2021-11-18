11 Christmas and holiday events in the Las Vegas Valley

Here are 11 ways to celebrate the holiday season in the Las Vegas Valley

Mystic Falls Park at Sam's Town (courtesy)

Couples walk together through Ethel M's Cactus Garden in Henderson, Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

This winter, discover unique pop-up bars, family-friendly festivities and sparkly new ways to enjoy the holiday season in the Las Vegas Valley.

Enchant

A new Christmas village and light maze are slated to bring holiday cheer to Las Vegas Nov. 26, 2021 through Jan. 2, 2022

Enchant will take over the Las Vegas Ballpark, transforming the venue into a winter wonderland.

Enchant will feature “The Great Search” maze, an Ice Skating Trail, a Christmas Village serving holiday treats from around the world, an artisan Christmas market and visits with Santa Claus.

Tickets start at $19for children and $20 for adults.

Enchant partners with the Vegas Golden Knights and the Vegas Golden Knights Foundation to host a special ‘Knight of Giving’ on Monday, Dec. 13. Tickets for the Knight of Giving start at $29 for adults and $19 for children two through 12. enchantchristmas.com

Glittering Lights

Glittering Lights, the holiday drive-through spectacular is a dazzling array of festive Christmas lights and sounds features more than 5 million LED lights that intertwine throughout a 2.5-mile course through the speedway, shining 21 years bright this holiday season.

The attraction runs through Jan. 9 and admission is $25 per vehicle at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway (7000 North Las Vegas Boulevard.) glitteringlightslasvegas.com

Holiday Cactus Garden

Holiday Cactus Garden at Ethel M Chocolates’ in Henderson (2 Cactus Garden Drive) is open through Jan 2.

Guests can stroll through the three-acre cactus garden with over a million twinkling lights from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Santa will be in the garden nightly through Dec. 23 and available for photos.

In lieu of collecting toy and food donations this year, a $5 non-refundable donation will be required per group of 6 people when making a garden reservation. The $5 fee will be donated to Three Square Food Bank and HELP of Southern Nevada.

ethelm.com

Holiday Parade

The holiday parade at Downtown Summerlin is returning later this month after a one-year hiatus.

It will run every Friday and Saturday evening at 6 p.m. from Nov. 19 – Dec. 18.

The tradition, complete with holiday music, snow, dancers, and Santa, runs along Park Centre Drive and includes a new Nutcracker-inspired float. The parade is complimentary and open to the public.

Lincoln County Christmas Express

Located at Western Elite’s Lincoln County Ranch 60 miles north of Las Vegas, Christmas Express is a free, family-friendly holiday extravaganza.

The holiday celebration features train rides in a classic train car, hay and carriage rides, a copious amount of Christmas lights and décor for viewing, farm animals – including camels, horses and pigs – free food and hot cocoa, appearances by Mr. and Mrs. Claus, a live nativity scene, and more.

The event will kick off on Friday, Dec. 3 from 5 to 9 p.m., with additional event dates on Saturday, Dec. 4, Thursday, Dec. 9, Friday, Dec. 10 and Saturday, Dec. 11. WesternElite.com

Menorah lighting

On Dec. 1, Downtown Summerlin will partner with Jewish Nevada to host a one-night Hanukkah celebration that includes the lighting of the Menorah, family skate night, entertainment, kids’ activities and hot cocoa with light bites.

Miracle on Spring Mountain

The Miracle on Spring Mountain holiday-themed pop-up bar takes over The Sand Dollar Lounge once (3355 Spring Mountain Rd Ste 30) again for the season.

The Las Vegas location of the renowned Miracle Bar Popup will transform The Sand Dollar Lounge into a fully immersive Winter Wonderland from Nov. 22 through a New Year’s Eve celebration.

Hours for the pop-up will be 3 p.m. – 4 a.m. seven days a week, closed Thanksgiving Day.

The pop-up has five themed dress-up nights including Vodka Latke night and Ugly Sweater night. thesanddollarlv.com

Mystic Falls Park

Sam’s Town Hotel and Gambling Hall is making the season merry and bright with the return of Mystic Falls Park’s winter wonderland display, featuring festive décor, more than 26,000 points of light and the return of its holiday laser light show.

The holiday attraction can be enjoyed starting at sundown on Nov. 24 through Jan. 1.

Returning for the first time since 2019 is a nine-minute holiday laser light show.

Performances run every hour, between 2 p.m. and 10 p.m. Mystic Falls Park® will make it snow in the Las Vegas desert every night through the new year. samstownlv.com

Rock Rink

The Rock Rink at Downtown Summerlin, located at Sahara Avenue east of the 215 Beltway, has returned for the holidays.

Downtown Summerlin kicked off the holiday season Friday with the arrival of Santa Claus and the opening of the skating rink Rock Rink. Skate rentals are $16. Hours vary, and appointments are required. Check summerlin.com for details.

“This is Christmas” show

Backed by a live all-star band, “This is Christmas” will bring audiences on a magical journey through the holiday season featuring timeless Christmas favorites.

The show, held in The Palazzo Theatre, will feature a cast of 10 performers from television and Broadway including “American Idol’s” Diana DeGarmo and Ace Young.

Tickets are available for the 7 p.m. show on the following dates: Nov. 26 – 28; Dec. 2 – 5; Dec. 9 – 12; Dec. 16 – 19; Dec. 22 – 25. In addition, a 3 p.m. matinee performance is available on Dec. 19, 25 and 26.

“Winter at The Terrace”

Green Valley Ranch rings in the season with its festive holiday-themed outdoor pop-up lounge, “Winter at The Terrace.” Opening Friday, Nov. 19 through Feb. 2022, the resort’s patio, located in The Backyard, will transform into a winter wonderland.

The 21+ holiday experience will have merry music and photo opportunities,with cozy igloos, fire pits, twinkling lights, snowflakes, and more.

Live music on Fridays and Saturdays will set the tone for the festive pop-up.

“Winter at The Terrace” will be open Sunday through Thursday from 3 to 9 p.m., and Friday and Saturday from 3 p.m. to 12 a.m.

