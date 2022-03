Las Vegas police say an 11-year-old boy who had been missing since Monday evening has been safely located.

An 11-year-old boy, who had been missing since Monday night, was located safely on Tuesday morning according to an email from Las Vegas police.

Elijah Arnold had been missing since about 5:50 p.m. on Monday when he was seen on the 200 block of Shadybrook Lane.