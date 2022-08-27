12 golden retrievers rescued from China arrive in Las Vegas

A dozen golden retrievers are now in Las Vegas after being rescued from a market in China. Six are still up for adoption.

Tahoma is the oldest of 12 dogs who arrived in Las Vegas this week after being rescued from a slaughterhouse in China. (Courtesy of Goldens Without Borders)

Twelve golden retrievers arrived in Las Vegas this week after a monthslong journey starting with their rescue from a slaughterhouse in China.

The dogs were rescued by an activist partnered with Goldens Without Borders, a local nonprofit organization dedicated to rescuing golden retrievers from the meat trade overseas. After the activist bought the freedom of 18 total dogs in China, they were flown to Canada.

Goldens Without Borders started flying the dogs to Canada to avoid the mandatory six-month quarantine period in the U.S. However, Canada has instituted its own six-month quarantine for the dogs, which affected this group of retrievers. While they were waiting to bring the dogs into the country, Goldens Without Borders found adoptive homes in Canada for six of the golden retrievers.

When the quarantine was over, members of Goldens Without Borders drove across the northern border to bring the dogs back to Las Vegas. When the dozen retrievers arrived Thursday in Las Vegas several of them already had arrangements to be adopted. Only six of the original group of 18 from China have yet to be adopted, according to Kathleen Boyd-Jones, a director of Goldens Without Borders.

Goldens Without Borders’ staff is comprised of volunteers, according to Boyd-Jones. She said that they mostly rescue dogs from the Asian market, though she also noted that some have come from Turkey.

The organization is funded through donations and the fees charged for adoption, which costs $2,000 for dogs under 5 years old, and around $1,500 for dogs older than 5, according to Boyd-Jones. Goldens Without Borders uses the funds to pay for the freeing, flights and quarantine boarding of the rescued dogs, she said.

“They’re just a great group of people who came together over caring about dogs,” said Sheila Gard-Seifer, a volunteer for Goldens Without Borders.

She adopted two golden retrievers through the organization and is fostering one from this latest group, a female named Noli.

“Even though we’ve given them names, they don’t know their names,” Gard-Seifer said. “They’re just like puppies, even though they’re 2- or 3-year-old dogs.”

Gard-Seifer said that her new foster dog took a few hours to fully get comfortable in her new home, but now is perfectly comfortable laying out on the floor. She also said that within a day, Noli was effectively trained on how to use the doggy door.

“That’s what these dogs need more than anything,” said Gard-Seifer, “is just love.”

The fostering process for Goldens Without Borders takes two to four weeks. “We’re always looking for fosters,” said Boyd-Jones.

Information about adoption, foster care and donations can be found on the Goldens Without Borders website.

