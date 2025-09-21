90°F
12-year-old boy riding e-scooter dies in east Las Vegas crash

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 21, 2025 - 4:56 pm
 
Updated September 21, 2025 - 5:09 pm

A 12-year-old boy, riding an electric scooter, died in a crash in the east valley Sunday.

The crash happened about 10:51 a.m. at the intersection of Tully Avenue and Hidden Desert Way, Las Vegas police said.

In a statement, police said a 2017 Ford E350 van was traveling westbound on Tully, approaching the intersection with Hidden Desert.

“A juvenile riding an electric scooter southbound in the northbound lane of Hidden Desert Way entered the intersection and crossed the Ford’s travel path, which resulted in a traffic collision,” according to the Metro news release.

The juvenile died at the scene. The Ford’s driver remained at the collision scene and satisfactorily completed standardized field sobriety tests even though impairment was not suspected, police said.

The boy’s death marked the 119th traffic-related fatality in Metro’s jurisdiction in 2025.

