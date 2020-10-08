76°F
12-year-old missing since Sunday from northwest Las Vegas home

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 7, 2020 - 10:24 pm
 
Updated October 7, 2020 - 10:27 pm

Police are seeking the public’s assistance in finding a 12-year-old boy who has been missing since Sunday from his northwest Las Vegas Valley home.

Landon Richards is 5-foot-4 and 110 pounds, with blonde hair and blue eyes, according to a Metropolitan Police Department flyer. He was last seen in the area of North Jones Boulevard and the 215 Beltway.

Anyone with information regarding Landon and his whereabouts is asked to call Metro at 702-828-3111 or Nevada Child Seekers at 702-458-7009.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on Twitter.

