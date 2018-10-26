13 best Halloween events for kids, adults in Las Vegas Valley

Getty Images

For the party animal

Hakkasan Nightclub: Nghtmre kicks off Hakkasan Nightclub’s Halloween celebration on Friday. The fun continues Saturday with Kaskade in the Main Room and DJ Dash in the Ling Ling Club. Borgore closes out the weekend Sunday. Doors open at 10:30 p.m. at the MGM Grand. Ticket prices vary.

For the actual animal

Treat Street: Featuring trick-or-treating, the Teal Pumpkin Project for trick-or-treaters with food allergies, a “Howl-O-Ween” dog costume contest to benefit the Animal Foundation, a screening of “It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown” and more, 5-7 p.m. Wed. at Downtown Summerlin, 1980 Festival Plaza Drive, free. Entry for the dog contest is $10-$20.

For small kids

Halloween Town: Featuring rides, games, a pumpkin patch, activities and more, 4-9:30 p.m. Fri., Mon.-Wed. and 11 a.m.-9:30 p.m. Sat.-Sun. At 510 S. Rampart Blvd., 7455 S. Rainbow Blvd. and 9748 Las Vegas Blvd. South, free admission. All-day ride wristband is $20. Tickets are $1 each (2-5 tickets per ride and game), $20 for family pack of 25 tickets.

For big kids

Triq or Treat at The Linq: Featuring trick-or-treating for kids, balloon artists and magicians, 2-6 p.m. Sat.-Sun. at The Linq Promenade. Burlesque comedian Nancy Ryan will emcee the costume contest with cash and prizes at 9 p.m. Sat. (registration will start at 6 p.m.). Street buskers will entertain 8:15-10:30 p.m. and the “Monster’s Ball” stage show will be presented every hour on the hour 4-7 p.m. Sat.-Wed.

For late night

Fetish and Fantasy Ball: The annual event will be 10 p.m.-3 a.m. Sat. in The Joint at Hard Rock Hotel. Tickets start at $81.65 for general admission, $275 or $350 for VIP and $51.38 for admission after 1 a.m.

For the thrill seeker

Freakling Bros.: ‘Trilogy of Terror’: Open 7 p.m.-midnight daily through Halloween at Grand Canyon Shopping Center, 4245 S. Grand Canyon Drive. Featuring “Gates of Hell” (no one younger than 17 admitted), $17; “Coven of 13” and “Castle Vampyre,” $15; $39 for all three attractions.

For downtown Las Vegas

Gold Spike’s “Fright Spike” “Carousel of Horror” with DJ Exodus and Super Lemon on Fri. “Downtown Asylum” on Sat. with sexiest female costume contest and more than $3,000 in cash and prizes with music by PDot and Bass Ventura starting at 10:30 p.m. DJ Teenwolf’s annual Zombie Rave with drink specials 10 p.m.-midnight Sun. and a dance contest for $1,000 in cash and prizes starting at 1 a.m. “Fright Spike IV” on Wed. with DJs Teenwolf and Freddy B, costume contests for scariest, best costume, best couple and sexiest female for $7,000 cash and prizes. Located at 217 Las Vegas Blvd. North.

For Henderson

Monster Bash Halloween: Family-friendly event featuring a costume contest, bring-your-own pumpkin decorating station, trick-or-treating throughout the mall and more, 6-8 p.m. Wed. at Galleria at Sunset mall, 1300 W. Sunset Road, Henderson, free.

For Halloween night

Town Scary: Featuring trick-or-treating, a costume contest for ages 10 and younger, activities and more, 4-7 p.m. Wed. at Town Square, 6605 Las Vegas Blvd. South, free.

For families

Haunted Harvest: Open 5-9 p.m. Fri.-Sun. at Springs Preserve, 333 S. Valley View Blvd. Features trick-or-treat stations, carnival games, entertainment a petting zoo, crafts and more. Admission is $8, ages 2 and younger are free.

For hard rockers

This year’s festivities are the biggest yet, with a whole week worth of shows. Widespread Panic returns for its second consecutive three-show stint at the Park Theater this weekend. Then scene heavyweights Phish return to the MGM Grand Garden Arena from Halloween night through Nov. 3.

For foodies

Andiron Steak & Sea in Downtown Summerlin is hosting its first Spooky Ball Halloween celebration for adults, beginning at 7 p.m. Friday. Tickets are $79 and include passed appetizers, charcuterie and cheese; food stations including make-your-own popcorn and soft pretzels with dipping sauces; a candy and dessert station; and more. Visit andironsteak.com.

For theatre lovers

Nevada Ballet Theatre brings the Prince of Darkness to life this weekend at The Smith Center. Choreographer Ben Stevenson’s ballet follows the classic tale of Count Dracula, with music by Franz Liszt and Gothic costumes and sets. Performances are 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday with a matinee at 2 p.m. Sunday in Reynolds Hall at The Smith Center, 361 Symphony Park Ave. Tickets are $29 to $139 at thesmithcenter.com.

Contact Janna Karel at jkarel@reivewjournal.com. Follow @jannainprogress on Twitter.