Local Las Vegas

13 best Halloween events for kids, adults in Las Vegas Valley

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 26, 2018 - 1:44 pm
 

For the party animal

Hakkasan Nightclub: Nghtmre kicks off Hakkasan Nightclub’s Halloween celebration on Friday. The fun continues Saturday with Kaskade in the Main Room and DJ Dash in the Ling Ling Club. Borgore closes out the weekend Sunday. Doors open at 10:30 p.m. at the MGM Grand. Ticket prices vary.

For the actual animal

Treat Street: Featuring trick-or-treating, the Teal Pumpkin Project for trick-or-treaters with food allergies, a “Howl-O-Ween” dog costume contest to benefit the Animal Foundation, a screening of “It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown” and more, 5-7 p.m. Wed. at Downtown Summerlin, 1980 Festival Plaza Drive, free. Entry for the dog contest is $10-$20.

For small kids

Halloween Town: Featuring rides, games, a pumpkin patch, activities and more, 4-9:30 p.m. Fri., Mon.-Wed. and 11 a.m.-9:30 p.m. Sat.-Sun. At 510 S. Rampart Blvd., 7455 S. Rainbow Blvd. and 9748 Las Vegas Blvd. South, free admission. All-day ride wristband is $20. Tickets are $1 each (2-5 tickets per ride and game), $20 for family pack of 25 tickets.

For big kids

Triq or Treat at The Linq: Featuring trick-or-treating for kids, balloon artists and magicians, 2-6 p.m. Sat.-Sun. at The Linq Promenade. Burlesque comedian Nancy Ryan will emcee the costume contest with cash and prizes at 9 p.m. Sat. (registration will start at 6 p.m.). Street buskers will entertain 8:15-10:30 p.m. and the “Monster’s Ball” stage show will be presented every hour on the hour 4-7 p.m. Sat.-Wed.

For late night

Fetish and Fantasy Ball: The annual event will be 10 p.m.-3 a.m. Sat. in The Joint at Hard Rock Hotel. Tickets start at $81.65 for general admission, $275 or $350 for VIP and $51.38 for admission after 1 a.m.

For the thrill seeker

Freakling Bros.: ‘Trilogy of Terror’: Open 7 p.m.-midnight daily through Halloween at Grand Canyon Shopping Center, 4245 S. Grand Canyon Drive. Featuring “Gates of Hell” (no one younger than 17 admitted), $17; “Coven of 13” and “Castle Vampyre,” $15; $39 for all three attractions.

For downtown Las Vegas

Gold Spike’s “Fright Spike” “Carousel of Horror” with DJ Exodus and Super Lemon on Fri. “Downtown Asylum” on Sat. with sexiest female costume contest and more than $3,000 in cash and prizes with music by PDot and Bass Ventura starting at 10:30 p.m. DJ Teenwolf’s annual Zombie Rave with drink specials 10 p.m.-midnight Sun. and a dance contest for $1,000 in cash and prizes starting at 1 a.m. “Fright Spike IV” on Wed. with DJs Teenwolf and Freddy B, costume contests for scariest, best costume, best couple and sexiest female for $7,000 cash and prizes. Located at 217 Las Vegas Blvd. North.

For Henderson

Monster Bash Halloween: Family-friendly event featuring a costume contest, bring-your-own pumpkin decorating station, trick-or-treating throughout the mall and more, 6-8 p.m. Wed. at Galleria at Sunset mall, 1300 W. Sunset Road, Henderson, free.

For Halloween night

Town Scary: Featuring trick-or-treating, a costume contest for ages 10 and younger, activities and more, 4-7 p.m. Wed. at Town Square, 6605 Las Vegas Blvd. South, free.

For families

Haunted Harvest: Open 5-9 p.m. Fri.-Sun. at Springs Preserve, 333 S. Valley View Blvd. Features trick-or-treat stations, carnival games, entertainment a petting zoo, crafts and more. Admission is $8, ages 2 and younger are free.

For hard rockers

This year’s festivities are the biggest yet, with a whole week worth of shows. Widespread Panic returns for its second consecutive three-show stint at the Park Theater this weekend. Then scene heavyweights Phish return to the MGM Grand Garden Arena from Halloween night through Nov. 3.

For foodies

Andiron Steak & Sea in Downtown Summerlin is hosting its first Spooky Ball Halloween celebration for adults, beginning at 7 p.m. Friday. Tickets are $79 and include passed appetizers, charcuterie and cheese; food stations including make-your-own popcorn and soft pretzels with dipping sauces; a candy and dessert station; and more. Visit andironsteak.com.

For theatre lovers

Nevada Ballet Theatre brings the Prince of Darkness to life this weekend at The Smith Center. Choreographer Ben Stevenson’s ballet follows the classic tale of Count Dracula, with music by Franz Liszt and Gothic costumes and sets. Performances are 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday with a matinee at 2 p.m. Sunday in Reynolds Hall at The Smith Center, 361 Symphony Park Ave. Tickets are $29 to $139 at thesmithcenter.com.

Contact Janna Karel at jkarel@reivewjournal.com. Follow @jannainprogress on Twitter.

ad-high_impact_4
Local
Downtown Summerlin hosts its annual Festival of Arts
People crowd to Downtown Summerlin for the 23rd annual Summerlin Festival of Arts in Las Vegas, Sunday, Oct. 14, 2018. (Caroline Brehman/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Clark County educators debate alternative grading systems
Spring Valley High School principal Tam Larnerd, Spring Valley High School IB coordinator Tony Gebbia and retired high school teacher Joyce O'Day discuss alternative grading systems. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @marcusvillagran
Grandparents on the fire that killed three family members
Charles and Doris Smith talk about the night an apartment fire took the lives of three of their family members. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @marcusvillagran
New York artist Bobby Jacobs donated a sculpture to the Las Vegas Healing Garden
Bobby Jacobs, an artist from upstate New York, has spent much of the past year creating a sculpture of two separate angel wings. He donated the sculpture to the Las Vegas Healing Garden. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Weather will cool slightly through the end of the week
The weather will cool slightly through the end of the week., but highs are still expected to be slightly above normal for this year. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Mayor announces new public-private partnership
Mayor Carolyn Goodman announced the creation of the Mayor’s Fund for Las Vegas LIFE, a public-private partnership that will allocate money to the city’s neediest.
Fremont9 opens downtown
Fremont9 apartment complex has opened in downtown Las Vegas. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @marcusvillagran
Fall fairytale gets cozy at Bellagio Conservatory
Bellagio Conservatory introduces its fall-themed garden titled "Falling Asleep." (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @marcusvillagran
What the house that Ted Binion died in looks like today
Casino heir Ted Binion died in this Las Vegas home in 1998. Current home owner Jane Popple spent over $600,000 to restore and modernize the home. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @marcusvillagran
Rescue Mission employees terminated
Don James, a former employee for the Las Vegas Rescue Mission, talks about the day his team was terminated. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Raiders Cupcakes at Freed's Bakery
Freed's Bakery will have Raiders-themed cupcakes available in store and for order during football season. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @marcusvillagran
51s fans say goodbye to Cashman Field
Las Vegas 51s fans said goodbye to Cashman Field in Las Vegas, Monday September, 3, 2018. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @marcusvillagran
51s owner Don Logan's last weekend at Cashman Field
Don Logan, owner of the Las Vegas 51s, gives a tour of Cashman Field before the team's final weekend using the field. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @marcusvillagran
Metro Asst. Sheriff Brett Zimmerman on Aug. 8 officer-involved shooting
Metropolitan Police Department Assistant Sheriff Brett Zimmerman met with media Monday to discuss the details of the 14th officer-involved shooting of the year. (Madelyn Reese/ Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Matt Kelly Elementary School hosted its third annual Back-to-School Red Carpet Program
Matt Kelly Elementary School hosted its third annual Back-to-School Red Carpet Program where community and business leaders joined to welcome students back with an inspirational welcome. Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye
Star Trek fans on show’s enduring popularity
Star Trek fans at the Star Trek Convention 2018 talk about why they think the show has stayed popular across the years Thursday, August 2, 2018. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @brokejournalist
Entertainment
Fly Linq zip line time lapse
Fly Linq zip line timelapse
Shaq opens Las Vegas restaurant, Big Chicken
Shaq opens Las Vegas restaurant, Big Chicken
Robert Deniro And Chef Nobu Talk About The Success Of Nobu
Robert Deniro And Chef Nobu Talk About The Success Of Nobu (Al Mancini Las Vegas Review-journal)
Nevada Ballet Theatre rehearses for "Dracula" at The Smith Center
Nevada Ballet Theatre rehearses for "Dracula" at The Smith Center (Janna Karel/ Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Downtown Summerlin hosts its annual Festival of Arts
People crowd to Downtown Summerlin for the 23rd annual Summerlin Festival of Arts in Las Vegas, Sunday, Oct. 14, 2018. (Caroline Brehman/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Bellagio, MGM Resorts International’s luxury hotel turns 20
The more than 3,000-room Bellagio hotel is situated on the site of the former Dunes Hotel. The Dunes was imploded in 1993, and construction of the Bellagio started in 1996. It cost $1.6 billion to build, making it the most expensive hotel in the world at the time. The Bellagio was former Wynn Resorts Ltd. Chairman and CEO Steve Wynn’s second major casino on the Strip after The Mirage. MGM Resorts International acquired the property from Steve Wynn in 2000. (Tara Mack/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Recycled Art and Cute Dogs at Summerlin Festival Of Arts
Recycled Art, Cute Dogs Abound At Summerlin Festival Of Arts (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Bellagio Patisserie Creates Life-size Sculpture Of 20th Anniversary Of Cirque Du Soleil Show
Bellagio Patisserie Creates Life-size Sculpture Of 20th Anniversary Of Cirque Du Soleil Show (Janna Karel/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
10 Most Iconic Moments At The Bellagio Fountains
10 Most Iconic Moments At The Bellagio Fountains (Janna Karel/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Jason Aldean talks about the possibility of a Las Vegas residency
Country superstar Jason Aldean discusses his feelings about playing in Las Vegas and says he'd be interested in a Las Vegas residency when the time is right at the iHeart Radio Music Festival in Las Vegas on September 21, 2018.(John Katsilometes/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Block 16 Urban Food Hall Serves Favorite Foods From Across The US
Block 16 Urban Food Hall Serves Favorite Foods From Across The US (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Benny the Skating Dog could be the next Golden Knights on-ice entertainment
Benny the Skating Dog could be the next Golden Knights on-ice entertainment (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Who To Watch At Life Is Beautiful
Life Is Beautiful Setup
Workers preparing Fremont street for this weekend's Life is Beautiful festival, on Wednesday, September 19, 2018. Mat Luschek/Las Vegas Review-Journal
The 46th annual Greek Food Festival will feed 25,000 people in Las Vegas
Madame Tussauds Has The Newest VR Experience On The Strip
Madame Tussauds Has The Newest VR Experience On The Strip. (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Zia Records Move
Zias Records is moving from its Sahara Avenue and Arville Street location to a bigger store. (Mat Luscheck/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Students At The International Contortion Convention In Las Vegas Learn How To Bend And Twist Their Bodies
Students At The International Contortion Convention In Las Vegas Learn How To Bend And Twist Their Bodies. (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Video from Fertitta wedding Sep. 1
video from @wedstagrams of Fertitta wedding at Red Rock Resort
You Can Get Vegan Unicorn Toast In Downtown Las Vegas
You Can Get Vegan Unicorn Toast In Downtown Las Vegas (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Five must-see bands at Psycho Las Vegas 2018
Five must-see bands at Psycho Las Vegas 2018
Zuma's Ice Cube Carving Is Satisfying To Watch
Zuma's Ice Cube Carving Is Satisfying To Watch (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Therapy In Downtown Las Vegas Serves Cast Iron S'mores
Therapy In Downtown Las Vegas Serves Cast Iron S'mores. (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
More in Local Las Vegas
TOP NEWS
News Headlines
NEIGHBORHOOD MARKETPLACE
A1 Quality Painting Residential & Comm
NEW GATED CONDOS!
Spacious 5bd & 3 Ba home!
NeuropAWAY
1-5 Bedroom Homes, All Areas!
FIRST NATION CONCRETE
"Dave's Electric"
DR Paint LLC. *Qualitity Painting* Interior* Exterior*
4Bd, 2½ Ba home for rent Robindale/Warmsprings
** A Place to Call Home **
TROY'S TREE SERVICE LLC
J Mar Construction
New Landscape Design. New Art
ALL - TRADES HANDYMAN
** $49 Drain Clearing **
PACIFIC ELECTRIC INC
SMITTY MOVERS LLC
Rentals in all areas!
Las Vegas Coin Company
SOUTHWEST ELECTRIC LLC
NEIGHBORHOOD MARKETPLACE
Work Space + WareHouse
WareHouse + 2 Offices
Spacious 5bd & 3 Ba home!
NeuropAWAY
1-5 Bedroom Homes, All Areas!
FIRST NATION CONCRETE
"Dave's Electric"
Live the Downtown Las Vegas Life!
TROY'S TREE SERVICE LLC
J Mar Construction
New Landscape Design. New Art
ALL - TRADES HANDYMAN
** $49 Drain Clearing **
PACIFIC ELECTRIC INC
SMITTY MOVERS LLC
Rentals in all areas!
Las Vegas Coin Company
SOUTHWEST ELECTRIC LLC
Custom one story $599,999 4 be 4 ba + 6
WE BUY HOUSES ANY AREA-ANY PRICE-ANY CO
ad-infeed_1
ads_infeed_2
Local Spotlight
Local Las Vegas Video
Events
 
Add Event
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like