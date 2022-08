Barack Obama Burton-Watkins (Metropolitan Police Department)

On Monday, Las Vegas police found a teenager who had been missing since Saturday in the northwest Las Vegas Valley.

Barack Obama Burton-Watkins, 13, was last seen around 11:30 p.m. near the 7100 block of Overhill Avenue, according to a Metropolitan Police Department news release.

Burton-Watkins is six feet, 117 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes.