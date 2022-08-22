13-year-old boy missing in northwest valley

Barack Obama Burton-Watkins was last seen Saturday night.

Barack Obama Burton-Watkins (Metropolitan Police Department)

Police are asking the public for help finding a teenager who has been missing since Saturday in the northwest Las Vegas Valley.

Barack Obama Burton-Watkins, 13, was last seen around 11:30 p.m. near the 7100 block of Overhill Avenue, according to a Metropolitan Police Department news release.

Burton-Watkins is six feet, 117 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes.

Police ask that anyone with information call the police department at 702-828-3111, or contact the Missing Persons Detail during business hours at 702-828-2907 or by email at missingpersons@lvmpd.com.