13-year-old girl reported missing in Las Vegas ‘safely located’

Las Vegas police provided no other details on the case.

Alania Buehrle (Metropolitan Police Department)

A 13-year-old girl who went missing this week has been found safe, Las Vegas police said Friday.

Alania Buehrle was last seen about 5 p.m. Tuesday near the 6500 block of West Charleston Boulevard, east of Rainbow Boulevard, the Metropolitan Police Department said.

Friday’s announcement said Alania has been “safely located,” but provided no details.

Further information was not immediately available.

