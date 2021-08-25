99°F
13-year-old girl reported missing in Las Vegas ‘safely located’

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 25, 2021 - 3:30 pm
 
Updated August 27, 2021 - 12:11 pm
Alania Buehrle (Metropolitan Police Department)

A 13-year-old girl who went missing this week has been found safe, Las Vegas police said Friday.

Alania Buehrle was last seen about 5 p.m. Tuesday near the 6500 block of West Charleston Boulevard, east of Rainbow Boulevard, the Metropolitan Police Department said.

Friday’s announcement said Alania has been “safely located,” but provided no details.

Further information was not immediately available.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.

THE LATEST