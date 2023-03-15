13-year-old Las Vegas boy missing since early February

The National Center for Missing Exploited Children is seeking the public’s help in locating Nathaniel Kling, who has been missing from the Las Vegas area for more than a month.

Nathaniel Kling

According to the nonprofit, 13-year-old Nathaniel Kling has been missing since Feb. 2.

While there have been no confirmed sightings of the boy since early February, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office in Utah posted on its Facebook page that witnesses reported seeing him in the Gunlock, Utah, area, possibly with two men, on the afternoon of March 5.

The center asks anyone with information on Kling’s whereabouts can contact the Metropolitan Police Department at 702-828-3111. They can also call 911 or 1-800-THE LOST.

