13-year-old Las Vegas boy missing since early February

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 15, 2023 - 4:30 am
 
Nathaniel Kling (courtesy)
Nathaniel Kling (courtesy)

The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children is asking for the public’s help in locating a teen boy who has been missing from the Las Vegas area for more than a month.

According to the nonprofit, 13-year-old Nathaniel Kling has been missing since Feb. 2.

Kling was last seen on Feb. 2.

While there have been no confirmed sightings of the boy since early February, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office in Utah posted on its Facebook page that witnesses reported seeing him in the Gunlock, Utah, area, possibly with two men, on the afternoon of March 5.

The center asks anyone with information on Kling’s whereabouts can contact the Metropolitan Police Department at 702-828-3111. They can also call 911 or 1-800-THE LOST.

Contact Justin Razavi at jrazavi@reviewjournal.com. Follow @justin_razavi on Twitter.

