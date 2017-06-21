14-year-old boy drowns in central Las Vegas swimming pool

Las Vegas police investigate a teen's drowning on the 4200 block of Nolan Lane, near Alta Drive and Valley View Boulevard on June 20, 2017. (Rachel Crosby/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas police are investigating after a 14-year-old boy drowned Tuesday evening in a central valley swimming pool.

The incident happened about 7:30 p.m. on the 4200 block of Nolan Lane, near Alta Drive and Valley View Boulevard, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. P. Spencer said.

The boy was unconscious and not breathing when he was pulled out of the water, police said. He was rushed to University Medical Center’s pediatrics unit, where he died.

It’s unclear whether an adult was supervising the boy when he went underwater. Metro abuse and neglect detectives are investigating, which is standard for drownings.

A neighbor and friend, Gerald “Junior” Dencklau, 13, said the boy who died was a Hyde Park Middle School student.

“Sometimes we’d ride around on bikes and stuff or we would just talk,” Dencklau said late Tuesday, standing in his family’s nearby driveway. “If he was outside, I was outside.”

Dencklau said he had never lost a friend before.

“He liked working on cars,” Dencklau said. “He always talked about buying a car, and modifying it and stuff, when he was 16.”

The county coroner’s office will name the child who died once immediate family members have been notified.

In 2016, 28 people drowned in Clark County, according to the county coroner’s office. Nine of those deaths were children.

