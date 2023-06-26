16 Fourth of July firework shows to watch across Las Vegas
Fireworks shows are set to launch across Southern Nevada for July Fourth. Check out our listings of Independence Day celebrations around the Las Vegas Valley.
The Stanley Cup champion Golden Knights will be represented at the annual Summerlin Council Patriotic Parade by defenseman Zach Whitecloud, the Golden Knight, the Knight Line and the Vegas Vivas. The team’s anthem singers Carnell “Golden Pipes” Johnson and Lynnae Meyers are scheduled to give an acoustic concert at the M Resort. The Aviators will host postgame fireworks shows July 2 and 3, with the Lights presenting a show after their game on July 4. Plus, the annual Night of Fire will light up the sky July 3 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway after stock car racing.
Here is a list of some of this year’s events.
Boulder City
The 75th annual Damboree on July 4 will begin with the Rotary pancake breakfast at 7 a.m. at Bicentennial Park, 1100 Colorado St. At 9 a.m., the Boulder City Veterans Flying Group will perform a flyover and the parade will get underway. The parade route will begin at Colorado Street, travel down Nevada Highway to Fifth Street and end at Broadbent Memorial Park (Avenue B and Sixth Street). Veterans Memorial Park will host live music, activities, food trucks and more, starting at 4 p.m. at 1650 Buchanan Blvd. Parking is $20. Fireworks will launch at 9 p.m. Admission is free. bcnv.org/damboree
Caesars Palace
The resort will launch fireworks at 9 p.m. July 4. caesarspalace.com
Cashman Field
The Las Vegas Lights play the New Mexico United at 6 p.m. July 4 at Cashman Field, 850 Las Vegas Blvd. North. Fireworks will follow the match. Tickets start at $15. lightsfc.com/tickets
Floyd Lamb Park
Floyd Lamb Park at Tule Springs, 9200 Tule Springs Road, will feature fireworks, a DJ, activities, food trucks and more, starting at 6 p.m. July 4. Admission is free. lasvegasnevada.gov/ward6; 702-229-5463
Green Valley Ranch Resort
The fireworks show will begin at 9 p.m. July 4. Doors open at 7:30 p.m. for a viewing party at the resort’s Backyard area. Tickets start at $35 for ages 12 and older, and start at $10 for ages 2 to 11, and are available at the Casino Gift Shop or the Essentials Gift Shop. Daybed and cabana rentals at the pool or the Pond can be booked online. stationcasinos.com/fireworks
Henderson
The city of Henderson’s Fourth of July celebration will feature live music, water games, food vendors and more, 6-9:30 p.m. July 4 at Heritage Park, 350 S. Racetrack Road. Little Texas will perform at 7:30 p.m. Fireworks are scheduled to start at 9 p.m. Admission is free. The City of Henderson has also partnered with Lake Las Vegas, the M Resort and Green Valley Ranch Resort to launch fireworks from each location at 9 p.m. cityofhenderson.com
Lake Las Vegas
A fireworks display will begin at 9 p.m. July 4 in partnership with the city of Henderson’s Fourth of July celebration. lakelasvegas.com
Laughlin
The “Rockets Over the River” fireworks display over the Colorado River will be at 9 p.m. July 4 in Laughlin. Free public viewing will be along the Laughlin Riverwalk. Patriotic music will be choreographed to the fireworks and simulcast over Laughlin hotel speakers and local radio stations. visitlaughlin.com
M Resort
A 15-minute fireworks display will begin at 9 p.m. July 4 in partnership with the city of Henderson’s Fourth of July celebration. Free public viewing will be available at the resort. A premium firework viewing experience will also be available from the M Pool. The pool will be open 10:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Daytime pool admission is $30 for adults and $10 for ages 10 and younger, with limited seating availability. Cover Lane, featuring Vegas Golden Knights anthem singers Carnell “Golden Pipes” Johnson and Lynnae Meyers, will perform starting at 7:45 p.m. themresort.com
Mesquite
The “Rockets Over the Red Mesa” show will be launched at 9 p.m. July 4 from the mesa behind the Eureka casino, 275 Mesa Blvd., Mesquite. Admission is free. A patriotic soundtrack will accompany the fireworks and be broadcast on local radio 88.1-FM. eurekamesquite.com
Pahrump
A fireworks show will begin at 9 p.m. July 4 at Petrack Park, 150 N. Highway 160, in Pahrump. visitpahrump.com
Plaza
Fireworks will launch at 9 p.m. July 4. Doors open at 7:30 p.m. for a viewing party for ages 21 and older from the pool. For cabana and daybed rentals, visit plazahotelcasino.com
Red Rock Resort
The fireworks show will begin at 9 p.m. July 4. Doors open at 7:30 p.m. for a viewing party at the Sandbar pool. Tickets start at $35 for ages 12 and older, and start at $10 for ages 2 to 11, and are available at the gift shop. Day cabana rentals at the pool can be booked online. The Rouge Room, the resort’s adults-only poolside experience, will host “Red, White & Rouge” 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Reservations can be made at rougeroomlv.com. stationcasinos.com/fireworks
Summerlin
The 29th annual Summerlin Council Patriotic Parade will feature military and veterans groups, members of the Vegas Golden Knights organization, the Las Vegas Aviators, floats, balloons, performances and more, starting at 9 a.m. July 4. The parade will begin at Hillpointe Road and Hills Center Drive and travel south to Village Center Circle before turning west on Trailwood Drive and ending near the corner of Trailwood Drive and Spring Gate Lane. summerlinpatrioticparade.com