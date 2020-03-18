16 heartwarming ways Las Vegans are helping amid coronavirus

Many people in Las Vegas are leading with kindness and proving the community is #VegasStrong.

Employee Aly Bosnos hands out a pizza at Evel Pie in Las Vegas, Wednesday, March 18, 2020. Evel Pie gave away one free cheese pizza per person to get rid of their perishable supplies as the state enters a 30-day closure of non-essential businesses. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Employees work in the kitchen making free pizzas at Evel Pie in Las Vegas, Wednesday, March 18, 2020. Evel Pie gave away one free cheese pizza per person to get rid of their perishable supplies as the state enters a 30-day closure of non-essential businesses. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Employee Donna Garcia takes names for pizza orders outside Evel Pie in Las Vegas, Wednesday, March 18, 2020. Evel Pie gave away one free cheese pizza per person to get rid of their perishable supplies as the state enters a 30-day closure of non-essential businesses. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

A line stretching to the end of the block for Evel Pie's free pizza giveaway in Las Vegas, Wednesday, March 18, 2020. Evel Pie gave away one free cheese pizza per person to get rid of their perishable supplies as the state enters a 30-day closure of non-essential businesses. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Dustin Hoots, security For Evel Pie and head of The Helpful Hoodlums charity, talks to people in line outside Evel Pie in Las Vegas, Wednesday, March 18, 2020. Evel Pie gave away one free cheese pizza per person to get rid of their perishable supplies as the state enters a 30-day closure of non-essential businesses. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Natalie Young’s downtown restaurant EAT is sharing its surplus food with those in need, free of charge.

In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, several individuals, families and businesses in Las Vegas are stepping up to offer relief to people in the community who are in need of food, services and support.

Below are the stories about people in Las Vegas who are leading with kindness and proving the community is #VegasStrong.

March 18

4:13 p.m.

Imagine Dragons’ foundation looking for pen pals

Tyler Robinson Foundation, Imagine Dragons’ nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting families facing a pediatric cancer diagnosis, announced an online donation campaign at trf.org/donate to increase emergency funds critical to supporting TRF families during these uncertain times. For those currently unable to donate, TRF has also introduced an email Pen Pal Program to send messages of hope and reassurance as a way for TRF families to connect and cope during this time of increased isolation. Families, friends and supporters from around the world are welcome to send scanned letters, drawings and videos to penpal@trf.org, where they will be shared with TRF families to brighten their days.

3:45 p.m.

Help for seniors in Sun City

Matty (Matthew) Evans spent Wednesday under a small tent in a bank parking lot collecting non-perishable food, water and other essential items for Sun City Summerlin seniors.

It was the 45-year-old real estate agent’s first public venture under the banner of his “We Got Your Back” Facebook group to help Sun City residents in the growing needs for the coronavirus threat.

By 3 p.m., Wednesday, the Facebook group had about 450 members since its creation two days ago.

“There’s a lot of fear out there,” Evans said. “I’m just trying to get everybody to pause and use a little common sense. We’re all going to get through this together.”

Evans said he brought two bags of groceries on Tuesday to an 84-year-old military veteran who lives in a nearby development, and planned to get goods to many more people.

After collecting about a dozen bags of groceries Wednesday, Evans said he would drop them off at Sun City Charities, a group that takes homebound residents to the grocery story and medical appointments.

“This sounds like a great cause,” said board member member Joan Soltz, who stopped by to see how Evans was doing. “I’m going to try to get the word out.

Stacey Schnebelen, who donated a bag of groceries, added: “There are a lot of hurting people out there.”

About a half-dozen people dropped off items on Wednesday, including Evans’ mother, who lives in Sun City.

—Jeff German

2:34 p.m.

Free dry cleaning for medical professionals

Mint Locker is cleaning all scrubs and lab coats for medical professionals at no cost until further notice.

The company issued an email newsletter Wednesday, which read, “With everything going on in the world’s fight against coronavirus (COVID-19), we at Mint Locker want to recognize and thank those in the medical field who are constantly putting themselves at risk in an effort to help others. We know that times now can seem a bit overwhelming, so we’d like to offer these heroes in the community any help we can provide. That is why we are cleaning all scrubs and lab coats completely free of charge until further notice.”

The company is also continuing its daily sanitation schedule and will be providing a home pickup and delivery option by email at support@mintlocker.com.

1:26 p.m.

Restaurants who are offering free food with no purchase necessary

Aloha Kitchen is offering free chicken teriyaki bowls to families and children who are hungry, in response to the statewide school closure. Between 2 and 4 p.m. until April 3 at 2605 S. Decatur Blvd. on Monday and Wednesday; 8150 S. Maryland Parkway on Tuesday; 4745 Maryland Parkway on Thursday; and 4466 E. Charleston Blvd. on Friday.

Blume, 3145 St. Rose Parkway in Henderson, is offering free food for kids 12 and younger from 3 p.m. to closing: buttered noodles, cheeseburger and fries, chicken tender and fries or grilled cheese and fries. Visit blumelasvegas.com.

Natalie Young’s downtown restaurant Eat is sharing its surplus food with those in need, free of charge. Young posted a photo online showing containers of baked goods and produce packed up and ready to go, accompanied by the following message “Please come grab some food if you need it !! Eatdtlv ..now !!” Eat is at 707 East Carson Ave. —Al Mancini

Cafe Lola, in both Las Vegas and Henderson, received a $1,000 donation from Las Vegas native Caroline Patterson and her husband Daniel Patterson. Co-owner Lin Jerome says the donation will fund 80 box lunch meals which will be packed and donated to families tomorrow.

Evel Pie, 508 E. Fremont St., posted on social media that, because it must shut down, it was giving way pizzas beginning Wednesday morning. The post says that people can request toppings as long as Evel Pie has supplies. They encourage whose who want a pizza to allow for social distancing if there is a line and to be respectful.

Marc Marrone at Graffiti Bao, 7355 S. Buffalo Drive, continues to offer free lunch bowls for kids — orange chicken or tofu, broccoli and rice. The chef promises that as long as he is able to continue curbside pickup service, which he is doing now, kids who need lunch will eat for free. —Al Mancini

MealPrep Las Vegas is offering fresh, fully cooked meals to anyone in Clark County who is elderly or immunocompromised. Visit mealpreplv702.com.

Chef Jainine Jaffer will host a two-day blood drive Friday and Saturday at her Mediterranean and Indian restaurant Shiraz, 2575 S. Decatur Blvd. Held in conjunction with the nonprofit Vitalant, hours will be 2-6 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday. The chef will give away small takeout food packages to those who donate, while supplies last. —Al Mancini

Stacks and Yolks and Griddlecakes posted on social media on Sunday, saying they understand that many children rely on school lunch. Between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. the two restaurants are offering a kid’s pancake, eggs and home fries to children who are hungry for free. They encourage any families to stop by their Las Vegas and Henderson locations for a meal, no questions asked.

As The Stove was preparing to create care packages for employees, they called vendors who don’t sell to retail and ordered hard-to-find items. The restaurant at 11261 S. Eastern Ave. is launching a pop-up market offering many grocery items that have been difficult to find in stores across the valley. Read more here. —Heidi Knapp Rinella

As the Arts District’s Vesta Coffee Roasters, 1114 S. Casino Center Blvd., prepares to temporarily close at 4 p.m. Wednesday, it is offering free food items to anyone who needs them. A post on its social media feed reads: “We will be closing the Cafe as of tonight at 4pm. All food items will be Free. (Call in and Pickup) Please, stop in and grab a few bags of coffee for the hunker down.⁠ All wholesale and online coffee orders will be fulfilled as long as possible. And we will have store pickup hours for bag orders.⁠ Our staff will continue to be employed, all will receive a small compensation package, and some will work part-time (where safe). We want to say thank you to the community for supporting us for the last three years! We will be back open as soon as we get the OK! Please stay safe!” —Al Mancini

1:26 p.m.

Las Vegas Instagram account helping connect volunteers

Las Vegas local Coco Jenkins runs the popular Las Vegas Instagram account @nothingtodolv.

Usually, she and the other two women who run the account post about local events. This week, they have been posting about services and resources available to locals.

Jenkins is compiling a list of people who are willing to translate phone calls for Spanish-speakers who are in need of connecting with social services.

“There are no events to post, but we’re posting about resources because a lot of people don’t know about them,” says Jenkins. “If they do know about them, it can be hard to understand if they don’t know English.”

Jenkins is still identifying volunteers and acquiring contact information and plans to disseminate it to people who who need it.

“I posted about a meal prep service that was offering free food. Two or three people posted that they wanted to help. Someone else posted that she needed food for her family but couldn’t get it,” says Jenkins. “So I put them in touch so the volunteers brought the food to the family. All I see it people coming together.”

1:26 p.m.

Art project helps artists process pandemic

While the Marjorie Barrick Museum of Art at UNLV is closed, Executive Director Alisha Kerlin has launched a 30-day art challenge to encourage local artists to engage with their feelings and flex their creative muscles.

The “A Drawing a Day Keeps the Pandemic Away” community event invites anyone to create an artwork that relates to the daily prompt and submit it on Instagram with the tags @unlvmuseum and #pandemicdrawing.

“I hope it will help artists,” says Kerlin. “I talked to a couple of artists we work with who don’t know what to do and have so many feelings at once. How do you make work at a time when you’re under distress and have anxiety? Hopefully a daily prompt can calm the mind.”

Today’s prompt is “Express your most intense current feelings in one creative drawing.”

“The drawings can be scary,” says Kerlin. “But it helps me feel less alone.”

1:26 p.m.

Easy ways you can be a helper:

Say “thank you” to all food delivery couriers and grocery store clerks who help you.

Ask your elderly neighbors if they need groceries or no-contact socialization like phone calls.

Donate blood. Las Vegas and Southern Nevada events are being canceled, which could potentially mean thousands of lost blood donations unless healthy donors can help. Healthy donors can donate at 6930 W. Charleston Blvd., 4950 W Craig Road and 601 Whitney Ranch Drive, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. starting Thursday.

Foster a pet. The Animal Foundation has an urgent need for volunteers to foster pets. Fostering is free and the Animal Foundation will provide all food supplies and bowls and treats. Apply at animalfoundation.com.

Submit more stories of kindness to Janna Karel at jkarel@reviewjournal or on Twitter and Instagram @jannainprogress.