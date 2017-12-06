164 dogs recovered from truck are on hold at Las Vegas shelter

The 164 Pomeranian dogs that were recovered from a crammed box truck in Sandy Valley last week are on indefinite hold at a Las Vegas animal shelter.

Rescued Pomeranians at the Animal Foundation in Las Vegas

The dogs were taken to the Animal Foundation after they were found in an abandoned truck without food, water or ventilation.

Animal Foundation spokeswoman Kelly Leahy said the shelter cannot determine whether or when the dogs will be made available for adoption.

“We can’t promise anyone that they’ll be made available at this time,” she said.

Anyone who is interested in the animals should monitor the Animal Foundation’s social media channels, she said.

While they are on hold, the dogs are getting groomed and receiving attention from Animal Foundation staff.

