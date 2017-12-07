164 Pomeranians will be up for adoption at Las Vegas shelter

The 164 Pomeranian dogs recovered from the back of a box truck in Sandy Valley will soon be available for adoption, an animal shelter announced Thursday.

Pomeranians are sheltered at The Animal Foundation in Las Vegas, after being confiscated from an abandoned U-Haul in Clark County, Thursday, Nov. 30, 2017. Joel Angel Juarez Las Vegas Review-Journal @jajuarezphoto

Los pomeranios se refugian en The Animal Foundation en Las Vegas, después de haber sido confiscados de un U-Haul abandonado en el condado de Clark, el jueves 30 de noviembre de 2017. Joel Angel Juarez Las Vegas Review-Journal @jajuarezphoto

The Animal Foundation in Las Vegas, Thursday, Nov. 30, 2017. Joel Angel Juarez Las Vegas Review-Journal @jajuarezphoto

The dogs had previously been placed on a legal hold while in the care of The Animal Foundation, but the organization announced Thursday the hold had been lifted.

“Due to the large number of dogs and the time required to prepare them for adoption, this requires careful planning to ensure a smooth process for finding them loving homes,” the foundation announced in a statement.

People interested in adopting the dogs should monitor social media and the organization’s website for updates on when they could be adopted, spokeswoman Kelly Leahy said.

The dogs were taken to the foundation after they were found in an abandoned truck without food, water or ventilation in Sandy Valley, a community located 45 miles southwest of Las Vegas.

The dogs aren’t yet available for viewing, Leahy said.

Interested in adopting a dog?

Anyone interested in adopting one of Pomeranians should follow The Animal Foundation’s social media accounts, including @animalfdnlv on Twitter or the group’s Facebook account.

Contact Mike Shoro at mshoro@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5290. Follow @mike_shoro on Twitter.