17-year-old hospitalized after Lake Mead wakeboarding accident

A 17-year-old boy was airlifted to a Las Vegas hospital on Monday after a wakeboarding accident at the Lake Mead National Recreation Area. (Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review)

Just after 12:30 p.m., the boy injured his neck after hitting a wave while wakeboarding near the Narrows in Lake Mead, according to park spokeswoman Christie Vanover.

His family was able to get him out of the water and aboard their boat before heading to Callville Bay Marina, where National Park Service rangers and paramedics treated him before he was airlifted to University Medical Center. His injuries did not appear to be life-threatening, Vanover said.

