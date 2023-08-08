104°F
Local Las Vegas

1,700 customers without power in west Las Vegas Valley

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 8, 2023 - 2:18 pm
 
Updated August 8, 2023 - 2:22 pm
More than 1,700 people were without power in Las Vegas Tuesday. Aug. 8, 2023, in the west valle ...
More than 1,700 customers were without power in Las Vegas Tuesday. Aug. 8, 2023, in the west valley, according to NV Energy. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

More than 1,700 customers were without power in Las Vegas Tuesday afternoon in the west valley, according to NV Energy.

The power outage began at 10:40 a.m. at a NV Energy service station near U.S. Highway 95 and Rainbow Boulevard, NV Energy’s outage map showed. It was expected to last until 10 p.m.

The outage was caused by a motor vehicle accident, NV Energy said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Taylor Lane at tlane@reviewjournal.com.

