1,700 customers without power in west Las Vegas Valley

The power outage was expected to last until 10 p.m., NV Energy said.

More than 1,700 customers were without power in Las Vegas Tuesday. Aug. 8, 2023, in the west valley, according to NV Energy. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

More than 1,700 customers were without power in Las Vegas Tuesday afternoon in the west valley, according to NV Energy.

The power outage began at 10:40 a.m. at a NV Energy service station near U.S. Highway 95 and Rainbow Boulevard, NV Energy’s outage map showed. It was expected to last until 10 p.m.

The outage was caused by a motor vehicle accident, NV Energy said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

