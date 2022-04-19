18 displaced in Tuesday morning apartment fire in Las Vegas

A fire at an apartment complex in central Las Vegas early Tuesday displaced 18 people.

Fire damaged four units at an apartment complex in the 4500 block of Koval Lane early Tuesday. (Clark County Fire Department)

Clark County Fire Department spokesman Billy Samuels said at 5:20 a.m. the fire broke out at a four-plex at 4550 Koval Lane near East Harmon Avenue. Firefighters arrived and found fire coming from a second-floor apartment.

Firefighters extinguished the fire with some going to the roof to cut a hole leading into the attic. No one was injured.

Samuels said four apartments were damaged and 18 people were displaced by the blaze. They were being assisted by the American Red Cross.

A cause of the fire is under investigation.

