18 family-friendly events in Las Vegas for Halloween weekend

Marvel Avengers S.T.A.T.I.O.N.

Friday

Halloween at Marvel Avengers S.T.A.T.I.O.N.

Featuring trick-or-treating and attendees in Halloween costumes receive $10 off admission 5-7 p.m. Fri. at Marvel Avengers S.T.A.T.I.O.N. at Treasure Island. Regular tickets are $24-$34; ages 3 and younger are free. stationattraction.com

Haunt the Wetlands

For kids of all ages, featuring a haunted maze, face painting, activities and more, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. and 5-8 p.m. Fri. at Clark County Wetlands Park, 7050 Wetlands Park Lane, free. Costumes are welcome. Donations of a food, toy or children’s clothing item to benefit Village of Hope, located on the campus on Whitney Elementary School, are requested. 702-455-7522

Haunted Cruise for Kids

For all ages, featuring pirates, costume contest prizes and more, at 7 p.m. Fri.-Sat. at Lake Las Vegas. Admission is $25, ages 12 and younger must be accompanied by an adult. lakelasvegasevents.com

Haunted at the Ranch

Featuring a haunted house tour, carnival games, crafts, bounce houses and a trick-or-treat trail, 6-9 p.m. Fri.-Sat. at Whitney Ranch Aquatic Complex, 1575 Galleria Drive, $7, free for parent or guardian accompanying child. Registration is available online at cityofhenderson.com. 702-267-5870

Trunk-or-Treat

Featuring bounce houses, carnival games, petting zoo, costumed characters and more, 6-10 p.m. Fri. at CenturyLink parking lot, 3436 Aldebaran Ave., $1. To benefit United Way of Southern Nevada. lvhalloween.info

Saturday

Dia de los Muertos/Fall Festival

Leticia’s Cocina at Tivoli Village will have a free fall festival, featuring trunk-or-treating, face painting, a Kiddie Zone, games, live music, mariachis and more, 4-11 p.m. Sat. at 400 S. Rampart Blvd. facebook.com/leticiasmexicancocina

Halloween Spooktacular

Featuring trunk-or-treating, costume contests, music, face painting, prizes and more, noon-2 p.m. Sat. at Brightwood College, 3535 W. Sahara Ave., free admission. 702-368-2338; brightwood.edu/las-vegas-nv

Kids Camp Halloweentown

Featuring games, face painting, pumpkin decorating, snacks and more, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Sat. at Downtown Container Park, 707 Fremont St., $10 per child. downtowncontainerpark.com

Triq-or-Treat at The Linq

Featuring trick-or-treating for kids 2-6 p.m. Sat. at The Linq Promenade. “The Witching Hour” stage show will be presented every hour on the hour 7-10 p.m. Fri., Sun-Tue. and 4, 5, 6 and 7:45 p.m. Sat. at the Fountain stage. caesars.com/linq/promenade/things-to-do

Sunday

Halloween at Lake Las Vegas

Featuring trick-or-treating 1-7 p.m. Sun. at MonteLago Village, 30 Strada di Villaggio, Henderson, free. lakelasvegasevents.com

Spooktacular Halloween Bash

Featuring entertainment, a costume contest, drink specials, games and prizes, 6:30-11 p.m. Sun. at Hofbrauhaus Las Vegas, 4150 Paradise Road. hofbrauhauslasvegas.com

Tuesday

‘Booo’levard

Boulevard Mall, 3528 Maryland Parkway, will feature trick-or-treating and performances by illusionist Dixie Dooley, 5-7 p.m. Tue., free. boulevardmall.com/events

Halloween Candy Crawl

Trick-or-treating 5-7 p.m. Tue. at participating tenants at Downtown Container Park, 707 Fremont St., free admission. downtowncontainerpark.com

Halloween Ghost Walk

The Mix 94.1 event will feature trick-or-treating at stores and a costume contest, 5-8 p.m. Tue. located on Main Street by the Courtyard at The District, 2240 Village Walk Drive, Henderson, free. shopthedistrictgvr.com

Halloween Hauntings

For ages 3-14, featuring games, candy, refreshments, costumes are encouraged, at 3 p.m. Tue. at Parkdale Recreation Center, 3200 Ferndale St., free. 702-455-7517

Hot 97.5 Monster Bash

Family-friendly event featuring costume contests, trick-or-treating throughout the mall and more, 6-8 p.m. Tue. at Galleria at Sunset mall, 1300 W. Sunset Road, Henderson, free. galleriaatsunset.com

Town Scary

Featuring trick-or-treating, children’s games, costume contests and more, 4-7 p.m. Tue. at Town Square, 6605 Las Vegas Blvd. South, free. mytownsquarelasvegas.com

Treat Street

Featuring trick-or-treating, the Teal Pumpkin Project for trick-or-treaters with food allergies, a Howl-O-Ween pet costume contest to benefit the Animal Foundation, a showing of “It’s The Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown” and more, 5-7 p.m. Tue. at Downtown Summerlin, 1980 Festival Plaza Drive, free. Entry for the dog contest is $10-$20. downtownsummerlin.com