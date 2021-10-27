18 fun and scary events for adults on Halloween in Las Vegas

Nightmare on Spring Mountain

All week long, discover Halloween haunts that range from festive to freaky.

Here are 14 ways to celebrate Halloween in the Las Vegas Valley in 2021.

Ongoing

Asylum and Hotel Fear

Oct. 29-31

You have to respect haunted houses that, as part of their Frequently Asked Questions, boast about grownups being so scared they pee themselves: “We usually have several confirmed ‘wetters’ each weekend. … We average 40 or more a season!” Asylum and Hotel Fear, which each tell part of an original, intertwined story, have 23 years experience in scaring Las Vegans. Asylum was rebuilt from the ground up last year, while Hotel Fear was upgraded in time for this season. They’re open 6:30 p.m.-midnight Friday through Sunday in the Meadows Mall parking lot. Tickets cost $37 and include both haunted houses; adult diapers or a change of pants are not included. See lasvegashaunts.com.

Christopher Lawrence

Freakling Bros. Horror Shows

Through Oct. 31

Who’s ready to enter the “Gates of Hell?” No, parents, we’re not talking about taking the kids to Chuck E. Cheese — that’s a different kind of Hades. Instead, we’re referencing the return of the aforementioned Freakling Bros. Horror Shows attraction, which bills itself as Nevada’s only R-rated haunt. New this year: “The Men’s Room,” a “provocative, grotesque and immersive new experience” that sounds like, well, just about every men’s room, ever. Additionally, there will be fortune-tellers and food trucks, though be forewarned, the stomach-churning fun here may make it hard to keep those nachos down. In the Ikea parking lot, 6555 S. Riley St., the shows begin at 7 p.m. Tickets are $50. freaklingbros.com

Jason Bracelin

Parade of Mischief

Oct. 29, 30

We love a parade, especially when it’s a parade with ghosts, witches, wizards and dancing zombies, and that’s why Downtown Summerlin’s Parade of Mischief is so appallingly appealing. The macabre marches continue every Friday and Saturday night in October along Park Centre Drive, kicking off at about 7 p.m. and continuing for about a half-hour. It’s all family friendly, free and open to the public. summerlin.com

John Przybys

“Ghost(s)”

Through Oct. 30

Now for something completely different: immersive scary theater. The setup: The Pyewacket Society for Occultural Affairs is “recruiting new members in their ongoing quest to make contact with the afterlife.” You and five other candidates are taken “beyond the veil” to presumably engage with the formerly living and get their hot takes on life after death. There’s no telling what you might encounter, but here’s a clue: “This performance is not recommended for audience members who are not comfortable standing, walking, climbing stairs” — and here come the grabby ones — “crawling, or being alone.” This is a fully immersive experience, so physical contact is possible, and there’s no guarantee it will be with a currently living entity. You’ve been warned. $35; The Usual Place, 100 S. Maryland Parkway. thepyewacketsociety.com

Scott Dickensheets

Halloween Weekend at Gilley’s Saloon

Oct. 30, 31

On Oct. 30 and 31 at 9 p.m., Gilley’s Saloon, Dance Hall & Bar-B-Que at Treasure Island will host special Halloween activities, including a $1000 costume contest each night, drink specials and free entry along with live entertainment with country music talent Rebel Heart.

Gilley’s will serve drink specials starting at $8, including 16 oz. draft beer, shots and “you call it” cocktails of Tito’s Handmade Vodka, Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Whiskey or Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Fire.

Hidden Cinema

Oct. 29, 31

Hidden Cinema, the rooftop movie experience located in Downtown Las Vegas, will be decked out in haunted décor, lighting and music.

Hidden Cinema’s open-air, nighttime screenings provide a memorable outing for spectators of all ages to celebrate the spookiest season of the year with costumes, Halloween-themed photo opportunities, complimentary trick-or-treat bags and a beer and wine bar for the adults. On Friday, screen “The Addams Family 1 and 2,” on Sunday, screen “American Psycho.”

Nightmare on Spring Mountain

Through Nov. 1

The Sand Dollar Lounge has once again transformed into Nightmare on Spring Mountain.

Co-owners Anthony Jamison and Nathan Grates have put together an immersive Halloween experience with over $10,000 in ghoulish decor.

Nightmare on Spring Mountain has an all-new original spirited cocktail menu with spooky barware, free nightly entertainment and themed costume nights.

Wednesday is Marvel Universe Night, Friday is themed to Pregame to Fetish & Fantasy Ball and Nov. 1 is the Day of the Dead Party.

Nightmare on Spring Mountain will run until November 1. Hours for this special month will be 3 p.m. – 4 a.m. seven days a week. Table reservations are encouraged and accepted between the hours of 3 – 6:30 p.m.

Rock of Horror Halloweekend

Oct. 28-31

Fremont Street Experience has announced the return of its iconic Rock of Horror Halloweekend celebration.

Guests can head down to Fremont Street Experience for Halloween haunts, flash mobs and free nightly entertainment including themed, theatrical musical performances by Alter Igor on 1st Street Stage, as well as an exclusive production show “Wicked Dreams,” complete with dazzling visuals, alluring dancers and aerialists on 3rd Street Stage.

On Halloween night, guests can enter an epic costume contest by wearing their scariest and most wild costumes.

Temple of Zouk

Oct. 28-30

This Halloween, the Temple of Zouk unlocks its doors for guests to uncover the truth of Halloween. Guests will be fully immersed in a unique experience with an exclusive Temple of Zouk light show and costume contest.

The weekend kicks off Thursday and continues through Sunday with Tiësto on Halloween night. The Martinez Brothers perform Thursday, G-Eazy performs Friday and DJ Snake performs Saturday.

Entry starts at $30.

Zombie Elvis wedding

Through Nov. 1

Couples can creep into love at The Little Vegas Chapel this Halloween with Zombie Elvis and holiday-themed spooky wedding ceremonies through Monday, November 1.

The Halloween package features a Zombie Elvis officiant, dead flower bouquet and boutonniere, black veil and a special photo opportunity with a skeleton driver in the chapel’s pink Cadillacs. The package will also include professional photography, a private online photo gallery, five digital images, up to 18 guests and a wedding coordinator, with camera phones permitted.

Oct. 28

Karaoke costume contest

KAMU Ultra Karaoke, located on the 2nd floor of the Grand Canal Shoppes in Venetian Las Vegas, Palazzo Tower, is the place to show off your best costume.

Celebrity guest judges will go room-to-room and pick the winners for the best Halloween costumes at 11 p.m. The 1st Place Winner will receive a bottle of Don Julio 1942 Tequila and a comped private karaoke suite for up to 5 guests.

Oct. 30

Halloween Bash

Distill and Remedy’s host their annual Halloween Bash on Saturday, Oct. 30 at all locations starting at 8 p.m. Goblins and ghouls are invited for a night of fright and fun with live music, costume contests where the winner can win a cash prize, and food and drink specials throughout the evening. The Halloween bashes are free and those who are conjured must be 21 years old or older with valid I.D. to attend.

Trappin Ain’t Dead

Bringing the vibes of late 1990s and early 2000s back, Fergusons Downtown is hosting Trappin Ain’t Dead. Three local DJs – DJ Klasik, CC Elise and DJ Easzy Almighty – will spin the night away, and guests are encouraged to bring it with genre-specific costumes. $100 cash prizes will be awarded to the Best 2000s costume, Best Scary costume and Best Creative costume. Ticket are $20 and available on Eventbrite.

Oct. 31

Camelphat

Area15 hosts a way for adults to celebrate Halloween outdoors with live music and a fun, upbeat environment.

English DJ and production duo CAMELPHAT will bring their deep house and dance beats to AREA15 on Halloween. Guests will enjoy a costume contest with off-the-chart prizes and surprises under the stars in outdoor venue A-Lot. VIP table packages are available for an extra spooky experience. Doors at 8 p.m. Show starts at 10 p.m. Tickets start at $35.

Fright Spike: Downtown’s Biggest Halloween Party

Gold Strike hosts Fright Spike’s final Halloween haunt — guaranteed to be the largest Halloween costume contest in DTLV, $4,000 in cash and prizes will be awarded to guests in four categories including Best Overall, Best Couple and Sexiest Female. Costumed creatures, critters and vixens alike will be judged throughout the evening while DJ DeLa-O and Teen Wolf scare up some tunes in the Living Room while DJ Presto One casts a spell over the Backyard.

“Halloweemo”

On Oct. 31, Emporium Arcade Bar Las Vegas at Area15 hosts “Halloweemo,” an Emo Halloween party featuring DJ Mike Carbonell from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. This event will also feature a costume contest with cash prizes. Guests may use AREA15’s west entrance and mention Emporium for free entry.

Vegas Vickie “Neon Idol”

Circa Resort & Casino will host its first-ever $10,000 Vegas Vickie™ “Neon Idol” costume contest.

The adults-only casino-resort is on the search for the best recreation of the iconic neon kicking cowgirl. The winner will take home the major cash prize and a one-of-a-kind Vegas Vickie print from YESCO, the company that restored the sign for her return as a signature art piece in Circa’s lobby.

Neon Idol will be judged by a panel of notable Las Vegas personalities.

Neon Idol entrants must be 21 or older and incorporate neon elements into their costumes.

Registration will open Halloween night from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Stadium Swim’s entrance.

Neon Idol 2021 will be announced at 9 p.m. on Fremont Street Experience’s First Street Stage.

Yelloween

Red Rock Casino Resort and Spa invites guests to experience Veuve Clicquot’s “Yelloween” holiday event on Oct. 31, taking place this year at Lucky Bar.

Festive partygoers can start the night at the “Clicquotvant” sample station where Veuve Clicquot by the glass and bottle specials will be flowing along with a chance to win a 3L Yellow Label Bottle during a raffle.

Enter the costume contest and look into the future with live fortune teller and tarot card readers.

“Yelloween” will begin at 8 p.m. and go through 12 a.m. Table minimums start at $350, and walk-ins are welcome. For reservations, contact Michelle Lee at 702-797-7517.

