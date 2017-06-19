18-year-old man dies at Lake Mead National Recreation Area

Lake Mead National Recreation Area Lakeshore Scenic Drive entrance on Monday, June 19, 2017. (Richard Brian/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @vegasphotograph

An 18-year-old man died while swimming at Lake Mead National Recreation Area on Saturday.

The teen was reported missing about 4 p.m. after swimming at Gregg’s Hideout, Lake Mead National Recreation Area spokeswoman Chelsea Kennedy said in a statement.

The Bullhead City Dive Team found him about 10:20 a.m. Sunday near the point where he was last seen. He was not wearing a life jacket, Kennedy said.

The incident is under investigation. The Mohave County medical examiner has not identified the man or determined his cause of death.

