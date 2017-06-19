18-year-old man dies at Lake Mead National Recreation Area

An 18-year-old man died while swimming at Lake Mead National Recreation Area on Saturday.
The teen was reported missing about 4 p.m. after swimming at Gregg’s Hideout, Lake Mead National Recreation Area spokeswoman Chelsea Kennedy said in a statement.
The Bullhead City Dive Team found him about 10:20 a.m. Sunday near the point where he was last seen. He was not wearing a life jacket, Kennedy said.
The incident is under investigation. The Mohave County medical examiner has not identified the man or determined his cause of death.
