ad-fullscreen
section-ads_high_impact_1
Local Las Vegas

18-year-old man dies at Lake Mead National Recreation Area

By Bianca Cseke Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 19, 2017 - 3:54 pm
 

An 18-year-old man died while swimming at Lake Mead National Recreation Area on Saturday.

The teen was reported missing about 4 p.m. after swimming at Gregg’s Hideout, Lake Mead National Recreation Area spokeswoman Chelsea Kennedy said in a statement.

The Bullhead City Dive Team found him about 10:20 a.m. Sunday near the point where he was last seen. He was not wearing a life jacket, Kennedy said.

The incident is under investigation. The Mohave County medical examiner has not identified the man or determined his cause of death.

Contact Bianca Cseke at bcseke@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @biancacseke1 on Twitter.

section-ads_high_impact_4
TOP NEWS
ad-315×600
pos-2 — ads_infeed_1
post-4 — ads_infeed_2
Local Spotlight
Local Las Vegas Video
high_impact_5
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like