18-year-old missing, possibly endangered in northeast Las Vegas

Alejandro Morales-Linares (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Police are seeking help finding a man who vanished Sunday evening in east Las Vegas and may be in emotional distress and in need of medical assistance.

Las Vegas police said Alejandro Morales-Linares was last seen near Freedom Park on the 800 block of North Mojave Road about 6 p.m.

The 18-year-old Morales-Linares only communicates through sign language. He is described as Hispanic, 5-foot, 9 inches tall and weighing 130 pounds with a medium build.

He was last seen wearing gray sweatpants and a gray hooded sweatshirt. He has black hair and brown eyes.

A police news release said all hospitals are asked to check their registries for the missing person and notify the police immediately. It should be noted that HIPAA permits disclosure upon request by law enforcement and is authorized pursuant to 45 C.F.R. section 164.512.

Anyone with information regarding Morales-Linares and his whereabouts is asked to contact the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department at (702) 828-3111, the Missing Persons Detail during business hours at (702) 828-2907 or by email at missingpersons@lvmpd.com.

