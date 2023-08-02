19-year-old accused of gunning down accomplice after Strip robbery, police say

Robtravion Lee, 19, is suspected of killing his friend and alleged accomplice, Tymere Snead, 23, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

Robtravion Lee (Metropolitan Police Department)

Robtravion Lee and Tymere Snead were friends but also accomplices in a late June robbery, police allege.

Now, Lee, 19, is accused of gunning down Snead, 23, in the parking lot of a Sahara Avenue pawn shop just west of the Strip on July 7, according to Metropolitan Police Department arrest reports.

Lee, who was arrested and booked into the Clark County Detention Center on a charge of open murder on July 28, is also accused in the June 30 gunpoint robbery of the Christian Louboutin store in the Shops at Crystals in the Aria on Las Vegas Boulevard, the arrest report said.

Because the reports were heavily redacted, it wasn’t clear what Snead’s alleged role as an accomplice was, but one of the reports says a Metro detective identified Lee as “one of Snead’s accomplices in a robbery that occurred on June 30, 2023.”

An arrest report alleges Lee and another man, Jamar Baker, left the Louboutin store with about $20,000 worth of purses and bags that day after Lee pointed a gun at store employees.

In a search of Lee’s apartment, police seized a black and silver Ruger handgun that they said matched the gun used during the robbery. The gun was also similar to the one seen in surveillance footage of Snead’s slaying, police said.

According to police, Snead had posted a video to Facebook on June 30 that showed Snead and another man showing off several Louboutin purses and backpacks.

A week after Snead’s death, Lee posted an Instagram story on July 14 that showed him and Snead walking on Las Vegas Boulevard, with the caption “Longlivemere,” referring to Snead, and broken-heart emojis, police said.

“S—- don’t feel real at all you forever wit me,” the caption read, police said.

“This photo shows that Snead and Lee were friends and often associated with each other prior to Snead’s death,” police said in one of the arrest reports.

Police said Lee met Snead in the parking lot of the Gold and Beyond pawn shop in the 300 block of West Sahara Avenue at about 5 p.m. on July 7. They spoke for a few minutes, surveillance footage showed, before Lee shot Snead and then fled west to Tam Drive before getting into the back of a blue Dodge Magnum that drove north on Tam Drive.

In addition to the murder charge, Lee also faces charges of burglary with a deadly weapon, three counts of robbery with a deadly weapon, and conspiracy to commit robbery in connection with the June 30 heist, Las Vegas Justice Court records show.

