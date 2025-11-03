19-year-old identified as victim in fatal rollover crash on Interstate 11

According to the Nevada Highway Patrol, 19-year-old Jaeden Koprowski and an unidentified female passenger were involved in a collision on the highway near Casino Center Boulevard.

The coroner’s office has identified the person killed in Saturday’s single-vehicle rollover crash on Interstate 11.

According to the Nevada Highway Patrol, 19-year-old Jaeden Koprowski and an unidentified female passenger were involved in a collision on the highway near Casino Center Boulevard. Koprowski was driving when his vehicle rolled over around 1:41 a.m.

The passenger was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries.

The Highway Patrol did not provide further details, but an online fundraiser posted on Sunday said the loss shook the teen’s family.

“We lost our sweet Jaeden in a tragic car accident, and there are truly no words to describe the pain our family is feeling right now,” organizer Claudia Batres wrote. “No one is ever prepared for something like this, and any support means more than we can ever say.”

Batres said that the money raised would help cover the funeral and memorial service expenses, giving relatives “space to grieve without the added stress of financial worries.”

As of Monday afternoon, nearly $10,000 had been raised to support Koprowski’s family.

According to Batres, Koprowski was a big brother. A photo attached to the fundraiser page suggests that he graduated from Silverado High School.

“[Jaeden] was funny, caring, protective, and always knew how to make us laugh,” Batres said. “Our life will never be the same without him.”

Contact Akiya Dillon at adillon@reviewjournal.com.