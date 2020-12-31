$1M damage after structure fire in central Las Vegas
A store fire sent firefighters rushing to central Las Vegas Wednesday while large plumes of black smoke filled the sky downtown.
Las Vegas Fire Department were called at 4:43 p.m. to a tire store at 4701 Meadows Lane, near Decatur Boulevard, where flames were bellowing from the building, according to a statement from the fire department.
Several people were evacuated and two suffered minor injuries, the department said.
Firefighters said the building was a total loss and 16 vehicles were damaged. The fire was ruled accidental.
Investigators believe employees dropped a fuel tank while working on a car and the tank quickly caught fire.
The damage was estimated at $1 million.
The fire was knocked down by 5:30 p.m., according to the fire department.
Las Vegas police were on scene assisting with traffic, according to the Metropolitan Police Department traffic page. The intersection remained closed until 6:30 p.m.
