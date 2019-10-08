2 adults, child ‘critical’ after rescue from Las Vegas house fire

Two adults and one “small child” were in “very critical” condition Tuesday morning after a fire inside a two-story house in western Las Vegas.

Two adults and one “small child” were in “very critical” condition Tuesday morning after a fire inside a custom two-story house in western Las Vegas.

The Las Vegas Fire Department had initially reported pulling two children from the house on the 1900 block of Fox Canyon Circle, near South Cimarron Road and West Sahara Avenue.

The fire, found inside a bedroom, was reported just before 8:20 a.m. to the Fire Department and was extinguished within about 15 minutes.

No other details were immediately available Tuesday morning. The cause of the fire remained under investigation.

