2-alarm fire damages northeast Las Vegas Valley strip mall

A northeast Las Vegas strip mall was damaged by a two-alarm fire early Tuesday.

Clark County Deputy Fire Chief Warren Whitney said at 3:31 a.m., firefighters were called to a fire at 3060 N. Nellis Blvd. near East Cheyenne Avenue. There, they found heavy fire coming from a unit at the center of the mall. An incident commander then called for a second-alarm response.

The fire was put out and no injuries were reported. A cause is under investigation.

