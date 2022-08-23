84°F
2-alarm fire damages northeast Las Vegas Valley strip mall

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 23, 2022 - 6:55 am
 
(Clark County Fire Department)
(Clark County Fire Department)

A northeast Las Vegas strip mall was damaged by a two-alarm fire early Tuesday.

Clark County Deputy Fire Chief Warren Whitney said at 3:31 a.m., firefighters were called to a fire at 3060 N. Nellis Blvd. near East Cheyenne Avenue. There, they found heavy fire coming from a unit at the center of the mall. An incident commander then called for a second-alarm response.

The fire was put out and no injuries were reported. A cause is under investigation.

Contact Glenn Puit at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.

